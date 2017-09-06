Robert Kirkman’s Outcast Season 1 Gets Halloween Digital HD Release

Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, has another series that is currently gaining steam in its off-season. Outcast, based on Kirkman’s comic of the same name, debuted on Cinemax this past summer. The show has received praise for its spiritual content and deep characterization, and was renewed for a second season before the first had even aired.

Fans of the comic, as well as fans of horror television, have been trying to find a way to watch the series since its release. If you don’t have a subscription to Cinemax through your cable company, there hasn’t been another outlet for you to veiw nine of the episodes. The pilot was released on YouTube ahead of its release, but remained the only episode you could find online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is, until today.

Cinemax has given audiences a Halloween treat, and released the entire first season on Digital HD. This means every episode of Outcast is available throught purchase on sites like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Digital.

With all of the streaming options out there, no one wants to oay to buy television series’ anymore. Fortunately, Outcast is one of the few that is still worth your money.

The series follows Kyle Barnes, a young man fighting off a dark past. As he returns to his hometown of Rome, West Virginia, he learns that his soul may actually be the key to something much bigger than himself.

There are few true horror shows on television these days, but Outcast stands out as one of the best. Kirkman does a wonderful job of setting the tone for the series, and makes it feel more like a personal journey than a spooky tale.

For fans of shows like The Walking Dead or Sons Of Anarchy, Outcast is definitely up your alley. It’s much edgier than the many other shows currently on the air, but it spends extra time developing its characters and making you feel as though you know them on a truly personal level.

If you’ve got a spare $20 this Halloween, Outcast would be the perfect end to your frightening night.