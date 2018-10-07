Skybound’s The Walking Dead Issues Statement on Death of Scott Wilson

Skybound, the entertainment company behind Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead, has paid tribute to late Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson, who died Saturday aged 76.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Wilson’s rep told TMZ the actor passed following a battle with leukemia.

News of his death comes just an hour after The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang revealed at New York Comic Con Wilson returns to the series this season alongside Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Sasha. Hershel and Sasha are just two of the late characters who will make cameo appearances in the new season, tied to the upcoming exit of Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln.

Wilson joined the series in Season Two as a by-the-Bible farmer and father to Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Beth (Emily Kinney). The former veterinarian acted as the moral compass of the group, often steering Rick in the right direction.

Hershel also developed a significant bond with Maggie’s future husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), gifting him his prized pocket watch. Maggie and Glenn’s child, who has since been born in Season Nine, is named Hershel in his honor.

Wilson last reprised the role in Season Four finale “A,” which came after Hershel’s death in that season’s mid-season finale, “Too Far Gone.” That episode saw Hershel mercilessly decapitated by the Governor (David Morrissey), who used Michonne’s katana to perform the dirty deed.

He also voiced the character in The Walking Dead‘s Robot Chicken animated special. Other recent roles include Hostiles, The OA, Damien, and Bosch, after a decades-long career spanning such films as In the Heat of the Night and The Ninth Configuration.

The Walking Dead is expected to pay tribute to Wilson this season by way of a memorial credits tag. Fans can further expect a loving tribute to be made on Sunday’s live aftershow Talking Dead, airing immediately after The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere.

The Walking Dead then airs Season Nine Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.