‘The Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan Remembers the Late Scott Wilson

Lauren Cohan, who stars as Maggie Rhee (née Greene) on The Walking Dead, has paid tribute to late former co-star Scott Wilson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Cohan (@laurencohan) on Oct 8, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Cohan shared a photo taken with Wilson to her Instagram Monday, showing the pair hugging and smiling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 76-year-old Wilson died Saturday following a battle with leukemia. On The Walking Dead he played stubborn but wise farmer Hershel Greene, whose legacy lives on in Season Nine as the child of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun) is named in his late grandfather’s honor.

Cohan’s post comes after Emily Kinney, who played half-sister Beth Greene, paid her respects to Wilson in an Instagram post published Sunday. Kinney remembered Wilson as “the best TV dad a girl could ask for” and “an amazing actor, inspiration, and friend.”

The Walking Dead stars past and present paid tribute to Wilson over the weekend, including Jane McNeill, who played Greene farm resident Patricia, who wrote she “loved and admired” her “dear friend.” Madison Lintz, who played Sophia Peletier in the series’ first two seasons, wrote she “couldn’t say enough about how gracious and kind” the actor was and that she was “blessed” to have starred alongside Wilson on both The Walking Dead and Bosch.

News of Wilson’s death spread on social media just an hour after The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang announced at the series’ New York Comic Con panel he would be returning as Hershel this upcoming season alongside Sonequa Martin-Green, who reprises her role as Sasha.

As first reported by ComicBook.com, Wilson had already filmed his scenes for the season ahead of his death. He will appear as the series bids farewell to exiting leading man Andrew Lincoln.

Also returning from beyond the grave this season is Shane Walsh, with star Jon Bernthal returning to the role.

Season Nine will see Cohan step away from her role as Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee, who features heavily before making her exit in episode 906. Both Cohan and Kang have noted Cohan’s departure from the show is expected to be temporary and the series is planning to have her return sometime in Season Ten.

Network AMCpaid its respects to Wilson Sunday immediately following The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere with a memorial title card. Typically live aftershow Talking Dead did not pay tribute to Wilson because the show was pre-recorded following the season opener’s Los Angeles premiere last week.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.