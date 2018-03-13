Stephen King Raises Some Questions About ‘The Walking Dead’

Stephen King is asking the hard — if somewhat obvious — questions about The Walking Dead.

In a series of tweets following his viewing of last night’s episode, the best-selling horror writer `started doing what fans have been doing since right around season 2 of the hit zombie drama: nitpicking the timeline.

King — no stranger to worldbuilding, or to post-apocalyptic landscapes — started with a question that several fans actually had an answer for: “The latest episode of The Walking Dead featured a very cool zombie meatgrinder,” King observed, adding, “Impossible to tell where Jadis got the 440 volts necessary to run it, but that’s just a quibble; she turned them into spaghetti sauce. Yum!”

After being alerted to the possibility that post-apocalyptic survivors could take time out of their zombie-killing to power enough technology for their needs using solar power, King conceded that point, but pressed on.

“You’re right, of course. But then…there was the opening, over Carl’s grave,” King tweeted. “The lonesome wind was a nice touch, but not one leaf on one tree was moving. Take THAT, Twitterverse!”

But the master of horror was not quite finished with nitpicking the highest-rated horror show on television.

By this point, though, he was kind of running on fumes.

“After eight years, how come the zombies don’t, like, biodegrade?” King asked.

This one, of course, has a bit of truth to it, but less than the others, arguably. Producers and particularly visual effects guru Greg Nicotero have repeatedly discussed their attempts to make zombies look emaciated and decayed as time went on. This has become even more important as the series progressed and, by simple math, one assumed fewer “fresh” zombies are being made becuase there are fewer survivors left to kill and/or turn.

Perhaps, given the show’s comic book roots and AMC‘s friendly relationship with Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee, creator Robert Kirkman can, in the spirit of the old Marvel Bullpen, send King a fabulous No-Prize for his efforts to keep the show honest…!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET/PT on April 15.