The Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun and His Wife Just Had a New Baby Girl

The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun has become a father once again. Yeun and his wife, photographer Joana Pak, have reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Pak broke the news of the birth through her Instagram stories on Tuesday, when she shared a snapshot of herself in a hospital bed with the baby. A second photo also shows the new baby swaddled in blankets. You can check out both below.

At the time of this writing, the baby’s birth has not been publicly announced, nor has the infant’s name or birthdate. This marks the second child for the couple, whose son Jude was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Yeun is best known for his fan-favorite role as The Walking Dead‘s Glenn Rhee. His filmography also includes Sorry to Bother You, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and the upcoming Invincible animated series.

While Glenn was controversially killed off during The Walking Dead‘s Season 7 opener, the actor has still been a pretty massive part of the show’s family all these year’s later. But even with an array of dead characters making return appearances of some kind on later seasons, Yeun has been content with how things were left for his character.

“It’s like this. It’s like, I think everyone — I can’t say everyone — at least I do, I really like finishing things, because I rarely finish things,” Yeun said at a convention appearance last month. “I have so many books that I’ve read halfway through or movies that I’ve seen a quarter of the way, or games that I start and I never finish. But there’s something super incredible about closing the book and dying. And so for Walking Dead, that’s it for me. I know I’ll probably be remembered in part by that show for probably the rest of my life, but I really love the fact that I can just seal it and say, ‘That’s finished.’ And that’s really cool, super satisfying.”

Congrats to Yeun and Pak!