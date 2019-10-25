Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants One More Go as John Winchester in Supernatural’s Final Season

Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants one more go as John Winchester in Supernatural‘s 15th and final season, now airing on The CW. The star last reprised his role as the late father of hunters Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) in the series’ landmark 300th episode, “Lebanon,” where Dean inadvertently created a dangerous temporal paradox by making a wish on a mythical pearl that relocated a still-living John from 2003 to present day. After enjoying a final family meal with wife Mary (Samantha Smith) and his sons, the short-lived reunion ended when John was forced to return to the past. Morgan says he’s “satisfied” with John’s ending, but he hopes Supernatural brings him back one last time.

“It took a long time for John to get back, obviously, and make an appearance. When I went back last year, nobody knew that this year would be it,” Morgan said at The Walking Dead-themed convention Walker Stalker Con Atlanta. “There needed to be some closure for that character. A lot of years had gone by, and it was time to come back. But am I satisfied with it, yeah, I am. Would I like to go back, one more go? Heck yeah. Heck yeah, I would. But if I don’t go back, I’m happy with how that ended.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan previously expressed hopes to reappear in Supernatural‘s final stretch of episodes, telling EW, “My dream would be to come back and do something in the last year, the last episode, the last couple episodes, whatever, and do a proper little arc.”

Because it’s Supernatural, Morgan added, “anything can happen.”

Supernatural writer and executive producer Eugenie Ross-Leming later stated Morgan was unlikely to return in Season 15, explaining John’s tearful sendoff in “Lebanon” was a fitting end for the character.

“He had a fairly wonderful exit from the universe in his last appearance,” Ross-Leming said during the Television Critics Association press tour over the summer. “I mean, I think it would be really hard to top that episode in terms of the family continuity and emotions. And I think he sort of made his mark the last season, myself.”

When Supernatural ends, the series goes out as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television with a total 327 episodes. For Morgan, the series’ longevity is explained by its passionate fanbase.

“I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom. And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special,” he previously told EW. “I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you.”

Morgan is now a series regular on The Walking Dead Season 10, where he plays villain-turned-anti-hero Negan.

Supernatural airs Thursdays on The CW. New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.