Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, the Talking Dead recap show will have a pair of guests on hand to discuss the latest hour of the zombie drama with host Chris Hardwick. The guests who will be recapping The Waking Dead Episode 10×07 are Chandler Riggs and Avi Nash. The Talking Dead hour is a recap of sorts of the episode which introduced Nash to the series as Siddiq which also was part of the story leading to Carl’s demise in Season 8.

While some fans online seemed to target Siddiq for Car’s death as he was nearby when Carl got bit, Nash tells ComicBook.com the fans have never expressed that frustration in his direction. “I never even really received that much flack for being involved with Carl’s death, because I think a lot of people saw that Siddiq was just sort of out there in the world on his own and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Nash said. “I think people have really taken on that this guy is someone of compassion and someone with a generous heart who is there to sort of make the world a better place, and is doing so because that’s his own intrinsic nature and is also doing so to honor his mom and Carl and Rick and these people that he comes into contact with.”

Riggs and Nash being paired for the Talking Dead episode certainly can’t be a coincidence following Siddiq’s introduction and Carl’s exit being so strongly tied together. Riggs last appeared on Talking Dead in the beginning of 2018 following his final episode with was Episode 8×09. The new episode of The Walking Dead heavily features Nash’s character.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×07 is titled, “Open Your Eyes.” The official synopsis for Open Your Eyes reads, “Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable. Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.” The episode is directed by Michael Cudlitz on a script from Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.