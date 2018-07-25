‘Talking Dead’ Fans React To Chris Hardwick Reinstatement

Since the news of AMC reinstating Chris Hardwick for Talking Dead following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead moving forward, fans have had a mixed bag of reactions.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

The reactions on social media to AMC’s decision and statement follow…

The Good

Upon the news of Hardwick’s reinstatement, some fans burst out with support. After all, there were petitions with thousands of signatures to get him the jobs back floating around during his time off.

Twitter user Leesi used a gif to express their excitement over Hardwick’s return.

“It seems I will be watching Talking Dead again,” writes Twitter user Francisco. “Justice has been served!”

YES!! Chris Hardwick @AMCTalkingDead We missed you!! — Las (@13foreverfan) July 25, 2018

Naturally, the internet brought an overwhelming amount of responses to the news because opinions are the only thing that matter on social media.

Lol. Never shoulda been fired to begin with. https://t.co/FzLIjjr5gv — Baden Jaxen Jr. (@frankwilheel) July 25, 2018

“Never shoulda been fired to begin with,” wrote Twitter user Baden Jaxen Jr..

Best news I’ve read all day!! Yay @hardwick!! Been on #TeamHardwick since that shitstorm hit! ? — Dade (@Dadeums) July 25, 2018

The Hardwick news was the “best news” Dade had read all day. Dade had “been on #TeamHardwick since that s—storm hit!”

The Bad

Of course, with the good, came an abundance of negative reactions to AMC’s reinstating of Hardwick following his accusations of sexual harassment and blacklisting attempts.

THIS IS TOXIC AND DISGUSTING https://t.co/e3KcAlzsoM — danya (@cyrusmcbrides) July 25, 2018

“This is toxic and disgusting,” according to Twitter user Danya.

Twitter account @Ezekielsking could only use a gif to summarize their reaction to the news.

You tell women to come out and speak up and when they finally do nobody believes them https://t.co/JP2B8hQGKQ — shriya (@kerrywshngtn) July 25, 2018

And the negativity poured out, naturally countering the positivity, and creating several anonymous arguments.

y’all make me sickkkkk y’all bitches make me sickkkk https://t.co/P5zPiVOw61 — amy (@ALFlENOCHS) July 25, 2018

“Y’all make me sick,” writers Twitter user Amy. “Y’all b—-es make me sick.”

wtf, talking dead is cancelled https://t.co/vzzeZjqNS2 — ♡ claudia ♡ (@wlkingnegan_) July 25, 2018

“Wtf, Talking Dead in cancelled,” Twitter user Claudia said.

The Mixed

Some fans fall on both sides of the reaction spectrum, having a bit of an inner conflict with the news.

After the allegations against him, true or not, people will always look at him differently/ uncomfortably. As they say, the damage is done. So No. We will see….Anyway, I wouldn’t have minded you hosting Talking Dead instead. — ∞ Purple Monkey ♻️ (@Moksh_) July 25, 2018

“After the allegations against him, true or not, people will always look at him differently/uncomfortably,” Twitter user Purple Monkey pointed out. “As they say, the damage is done. So, [AMC should not have reinstated Hardwick]. We will see.”

Seeing this, Disney should re-think about the Gunn thing. — Sebastián López (@sebastianlc97) July 25, 2018

“Seeing this, Disney should re-think about the Gunn thing,” Twitter user Sebastian Lopez said, in reference to James Gunn’s recent firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after old inappropriate tweets resurfaced.

The Questions

Some fans still have questions regarding AMC’s decision to reinstate Hardwick within the network.

So was @JaimieAlexander right all along? https://t.co/Dl4r5mYxdt — Thanos The Real MVP (@Mr_MITCHELL_2_U) July 25, 2018

“So was Jaimie Alexander right all along?” one Twitter user asked, referencing the actress’ stance of defending Hardwick on social media when the accusations first surfaced.

Did I miss the results of the investigation? Was there an investigation? — MarijoCarrière (@MarijoCreations) July 25, 2018

“Did I miss the results of the investigation?” Twitter user Marijo Carriere asked. “Was there an investigation?” Carriere may not have read the statement from AMC at the top of this article, though.

