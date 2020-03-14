Talking Dead Cancels Episode Airing After Sunday’s New Walking Dead Because of Coronavirus

Talking Dead, the typically live aftershow airing following new episodes of The Walking Dead, will be going dark on Sunday, March 15, amid coronavirus concerns, AMC announced Friday. The episode that would have aired live following the Greg Nicotero-directed Season 10 episode 12, “Walk With Us,” would have marked the Talking Dead return of former Jesus actor Tom Payne, who was scheduled to appear alongside two surprise cast members. The announcement comes just hours after AMC Networks delayed pre-production on The Walking Dead Season 11 by three to four weeks and put a three week pause on the currently shooting sixth season of spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

“We wanted to let you know that in light of everything that’s happening, #TalkingDead will be temporarily going dark this Sunday, March 15th,” the official Talking Dead account tweeted late Friday. “Take care of yourselves and each other! We’ll be in touch soon.”

The Chris Hardwick hosted Talking Dead now joins the growing number of television and film productions delayed by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will forgo taping with traditional live studio audiences, an approach matched by such daytime talk shows as Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The View. Just days ago, late night talk shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert suspended production for at least two weeks.

While Talking Dead has sometimes pre-taped episodes, the fan-friendly show typically airs live in front of an audience.

A select audience member then has a chance to approach a microphone opposite the Talking Dead couch and ask its celebrity guests — typically Walking Dead cast and crew, or celebrity fans of the zombie drama — questions about Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead next airs "Walk With Us" Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on AMC.