Tonight’s Talking Dead Guests Revealed, Later Start Than Usual

Following the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, it will be a full house on Talking Dead to recap the new episode. The talk show breaking down the new hour of the zombie apocalypse won’t begin directly after the Season 5 premiere. AMC will first air its new NOS4A2 series before playing Talking Dead with host Chris Hardwick.

On hand for Talking Dead to recap Fear the Walking Dead will be Alyica Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Ian Goldberg, and Andrew Chambliss. The show will not be airing live as the cast and crew are in New York for a premiere event celebrating the new episode while Talking Dead is filmed in Los Angeles.

Debnam-Carey has played Alicia Clark on Fear the Walking Dead since its first episode. Outside of Fear, she is best known for her role as Lexa on The 100. Domingo also joined Fear in its debut season as Victor Strand. He has since gone on to direct a pair of episodes, being the first actor on either Dead show to direct. He has also appeared in several films, including last year’s award season contender If Beale Street Could Talk.

Chambliss and Goldberg took over as showrunners for Fear the Walking Dead with its fourth season. In their sophomore outing, they will be picking up where they left off and heavily continuing with the themes of crossovers between the two Dead shows.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×01 is titled, “Here to Help.” The official synopsis for Here to Help reads, “Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.” The episode is written by Chambliss and Goldberg and is directed by Michael Satrazemis. Satrazemis has previously directed episodes of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will see The Walking Dead star Austin Amelio join the cast as his Dwight character within the first four episodes. Meanwhile, Daniel Salazar actor Ruben Blades will make his first appearance since the Season 3 finale.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.