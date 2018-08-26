Following Fear the Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests with host Chris Hardwick.

Joining the AMC recap show to talk about the latest entry to the Dead universe will be Drew Scott and two surprise cast members from Fear the Walking Dead. Scott his best known for his real estate-based reality series Property Brothers. The Talking Dead episode will start at 10:22 pm ET following at new episode of Preacher.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×10 is titled, “The Code.” The official synopsis for The Code reads, “Morgan’s journey is derailed by some new acquaintances.” The episode is directed by Tara Nicole Weyr on a script from Alex Delyle and Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. It is centered around Morgan Jones encountering a new group of characters played by new cast members making their Fear the Walking Dead debut. The new roster of actors includes Mo Collins, Daryl Mitchell, and Aaron Stanford.

With new cast members set to make their Fear the Walking Dead debut, the safe bet is some will be popping into Talking Dead to talk about their roles!

“We’re going to meet some new faces [in Episode 4×10] who are going to lend a very different flavor to the show. There’s going to be a lot of comedy,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. “Episode 4×10 was a very dark episode and with the Episode 4×11, it’s going to be much lighter in tone and a lot of that will come from some new cast additions that we’re excited for people to check out.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and returned for the second half of its fourth season on Aug. 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.