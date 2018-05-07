Following Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Chris Hardwick will recap the AMC zombie show on Talking Dead with a trio of guests: Maggie Grace, Sebastian Sozzi, and Jonah Rey.

Grace joined Fear the Walking Dead in its current season, playing the curious and equipped journalist survivor Althea. Her character will be a major driver in Sunday’s Episode 4×04, as the questions she has for the survivors thoroughly push the narrative. Prior to Fear the Walking Dead, Grace was best known for her roles as Shannon Rutherford on Lost and being the girl who was infamously taken in Taken.

Sozzi plays Cole on Fear the Walking Dead, having joined in the current season, as well. In Sunday nights episode, he will find himself on an interesting journey with Victor Strand as trust issues are explored.

Rey is an actor and host, best known for his Mystery Science Theater 3000 series on Netflix.

The Talking Dead episode will begin an hour later than usual, as Into the Badlands will air a new episode immediately following Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 is titled, “Buried.” The official synopsis for Buried reads, “Al’s questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past. John Dorie receives unexpected news.” The episode will be heavily driven by the shocking death in Episode 4×03 one week prior. Spoilers for the previous episodes follow!

In the wake of Nick’s death, Alicia’s group tries to press on while finally opening up to Althea. While Althea’s motives for collecting information remain a bit unclear, the survivors of the baseball stadium will open up about the day which lead them to their current scenario. However, the group pushes on as a whole as they pursue their common enemy.

To watch Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 online, head over to AMC’s official website after it airs. The network offers free viewing with a cable or satellite provider log in. Originally airing at 9 pm ET, a replay of the Fear the Walking Dead episode will follow Sunday’s Talking Dead recap show.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.