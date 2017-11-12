Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, AMC will air its Talking Dead recap show with the zombie drama’s writer and creator as a special guest.

Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be Robert Kirkman, who first published The Walking Dead comics in 2003, before it came to AMC in live-action in 2010. Prior to finding the massive success with The Walking Dead, Kirkman had published titles such as Battle Pope and Tech Jacket. Since 2003, Kirkman has also developed and diversified his work with titles such as Invincible and will soon be launching Oblivion Song.

Recently, Kirkman penned a deal with Amazon to bring his Skybound properties to the streaming service to be developed into live-action titles.

Following the new episode of The Walking Dead, Kirkman will offer insight to the All Out War storyline, likely making comparison to the TV series and its comic book source material. The writer originally told the Rick vs. Negan story on the pages of The Walking Dead comics starting with issue #115 in 2013.

Sunday’s Episode 8×04 of The Walking Dead is titled, “Some Guy.” The official synopsis for Some Guy reads, “A new weapon in the Savior arsenal proves to be a giant hurdle as fighting continues between Rick’s forces and those of the Saviors.”

To watch the new episode of The Walking Dead online, head to AMC’s official website after it airs.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.