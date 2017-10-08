‘Talking Dead’ Guests Have ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Fans Worried

Following Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will recap the series with a pair of celebrities on his couch.

Based on the secrecy of Sunday’s Talking Dead, fans might have reason to worry for some of the Fear the Walking Dead characters as they journey into uncharted territory. “Lisa Edelstein and a surprise cast member discuss the Fear the Walking Dead episode, ‘El Matadero,’ the episode’s synopsis reads.

When a “surprise cast member” joins Fear the Walking Dead, fans assume it is their farewell to the franchise fans. Sometimes, however, this is not the case as cast members who simply have big episodes join the show but are kept a secret to avoid other spoilers!

If a character does die in Fear the Walking Dead, it will officially rule them out as the potential Walking Dead crossover character.

Edelstein is best known for her role in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, with dozens more credits to her name.

Episode 3×14 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled, “El Matadero.” The official synopsis for El Matadero reads, “Alicia encounters a potential ally; Ofelia fights for survival; Nick uses his skill set for profit.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.