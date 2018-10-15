Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will be live with a trio of guests: Katelyn Nacon, Tom Payne, and Deborah Joy Winans.

Nacon plays Enid on the AMC zombie series. She debuted in the show’s sixth season as a character native to Alexandria. The 18-year-old actress also released her single Undone over the weekend. It is available on Spotify, Amazon, CD baby, and Google Music, featuring cover art by popular artist Rob Prior.

Payne also joined The Walking Dead in its sixth season, playing Paul “Jesus” Rovia. Like Nacon, the actor is dabbling in music a bit, having teamed up with Jenna Jakerman on some tunes recently. Previews of their work together can be found on social media.

Winans is an actress best known for her role on Greenleaf, which is currently airing new episodes. She also has credits for Fragile World, Fighting the Battle, and Whitney according to her IMDb profile.

Talking Dead was previously recorded and will be hosted by Chris Hardwick. Simultaneous to the new episode of Talking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 is titled, “The Bridge.” The official synopsis for The Bridge reads, “The communities join forces to restore a bridge that will facilitate communication and trade. Someone is gravely injured at the construction site.” The episode is directed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick on a script written by Daisy Meyer.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!