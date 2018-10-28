Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap.

Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, former Merle actor Michael Rooker and Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The episode of Talking Dead will begin slightly lately than usual, beginning at 10:05 pm ET, following the slight extended episode of The Walking Dead.

Kang became The Walking Dead showrunner with its current season. Previously, she had written several of the show’s key episodes in earlier seasons. One of her goals as showrunner has been to focus on the core characters of The Walking Dead and Episode 9×04 will be no exception to that effort.

Rooker played Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead through its first three seasons. The character would ultimately be killed by the Governor but both Merle and Rooker have remained a staple within The Walking Dead family.

Morgan joined the AMC zombie series as Negan in its Season Six finale before fully carrying his introduction in the Season Seven premiere. For 32 episodes, Morgan’s Negan would battle Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes during an All Out War story which ended by seeing the villain be locked away in an Alexandria prison. Negan will be present in Episode 9×04, sharing some serious screen time with Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 is titled, “The Obliged.” The official synopsis for The Obliged reads, “Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.” It is directed by Rosemary Rodriguez on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET.