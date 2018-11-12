Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will air with a trio of guests joining Chris Hardwick for the recap talk show.

On hand following Sunday night’s extended episode will be Drew Scott, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff. Scott is best known for his popular reality series, Property Brothers, and has appeared on Talking Dead in the past. The other two guests, newcomers to The Walking Dead as cast members, are making their Talking Dead debuts.

Talking Dead will begin 20 minutes later than usual on Sunday night, with The Walking Dead scheduled to run from 9 pm ET through 10:20 pm ET.

Theory and Ridloff made their debuts on The Walking Dead at the conclusion of Episode 9×05, one week ago. Theory plays Kelly, a character unique to the TV-series given her comic book counterpart was male. Ridloff plays Laura, a deaf survivor who is also a part of Magna’s new group. In Sunday night’s episode, the characters make their journey through Alexandria for the first time, as seen in the exclusive clip above.

“After sending the video to my agents, they reached back out to tell me, ‘They love you but, you didn’t get the part of Connie. Instead, they are going to create a character for you,’” Theory told Express. “Which I found out later would be Kelly. I want to show my dearest gratitude to AMC for seeing not only my talent and believing in me, but also for treating me like family.”

The Walking Dead Episode 9×06 is titled, “Who Are You Now?” The official synopsis for Who Are You Now? reads, “The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.” The episode is directed by Larry Teng on a script from Eddie Guzelian.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.