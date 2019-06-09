Talking Dead is Not On After Fear the Walking Dead

AMC will not be airing a new episode of Talking Dead following Sunday night’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead. It marks the first Fear the Walking Dead episode or The Walking Dead episode to not have a new episode of the recap show follow it in four years. Instead, the network will air a new episode of its NOS4A2 series.

Talking Dead will return following the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead in 6 weeks. There is no official comment on why Talking Dead will not be following Fear the Walking Dead in the mean time. Fear the Walking Dead is still finishing production of its fifth season in Austin, Texas.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×02 is titled, “The Hurt That Will Happen.” The official synopsis for The Hurt That Will Happen reads, “Morgan and Alicia meet a survivor and learn of a grave new walker threat. Meanwhile, the mission is put to the test when one of their own goes missing. Elsewhere, Strand makes contact.” The episode is directed by Jessica Lowrey on a script from Alex Delyle.

Daniel Salazar is slated for a return in Sunday night’s episode, making his first encounter with Victor Strand since leaving the show in the Season 3 finale having been shot in the face. Strand is good with his words but whether or not he’ll be able to reason with a man who he shot will be an interesting scenario.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.