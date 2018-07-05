‘Talking Dead’: Will Yvette Nicole Brown Replace Chris Hardwick For ‘The Walking Dead’ Aftershow?

Yvette Nicole Brown will be heading up the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but does this also mean she’s the future host of Talking Dead?

Brown was brought in to replace Chris Hardwick at the convention as moderator for the big panel, which happens on July 20th. Hardwick was replaced on the panel after the allegations from ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra were made via her Medium post, and AMC also suspended the airing of his new talk show. He was also taken off as moderator from BBC’s Doctor Who panel.

After the allegations were made Walking Dead fans wanted Yvette Nicole Brown to take over as host of AMC’s after-show Talking Dead, a show that she’s appeared on numerous times (15 in fact), becoming a fan favorite in the process. So, could this San Diego Comic-Con panel switchout mean AMC is considering putting her in the hosting chair for the popular aftershow?

AMC has not commented or announced that, and it’s also important to note that they haven’t parted ways with Hardwick. In AMC’s official statement, they said they pulled Talking with Chris Hardwick while they asses the situation.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” AMC said in a statement. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

Nothing about Talking Dead was mentioned in that statement, and AMC doesn’t really have to make a decision for a bit longer, as the show doesn’t return until later this year. Still, if this isn’t cleared up by then they could very well pull Hardwick from the show, and if they do Nicole Brown would certainly be a popular candidate to take over.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but it all comes down to how this progresses over the next month or so. If it’s not resolved, viewers could very well have a new host this season.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 19th through July 22nd at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.