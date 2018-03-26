UPDATE: 3/25/18 8:51 PM ET — AMC programming incorrectly listed details of Talking Dead which followed Episode 7×13 of The Walking Dead as airing on after Episode 8×13. Tara actress Alanna Masterson is scheduled to appear on Sunday night following the new episode.

Original story — Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a full house to recap the Hilltop’s battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will sit down with Scott Gimple, Lennie James, Michael Rooker, and a surprise The Walking Dead cast member immediately following The Walking Dead‘s Episode 8×13.

Gimple is The Walking Dead‘s current showrunner, who will shift to a role of Chief Content Officer beginning with Season Nine. Serving as an executive producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Gimple will oversee all Dead universe content moving forward as Angela Kang, writer of Episode 8×13, steps in to showrun in his place.

James plays Morgan Jones on the AMC show and is one of two remaining cast members who appeared in the show’s first episode, with only Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes also remaining. Following Season Eight, however, James will take his Morgan character to Fear the Walking Dead for a crossover event which may or may not keep him off of the original series.

Rooker played Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead in its first three seasons. The character was the devil on Daryl’s shoulder, serving as the ill-intentioned older brother who ended up siding with the Governor. Since his role on The Walking Dead, Rooker went on to play Yondu in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

This time around, the surprise cast member might be an indication of someone bowing out of the AMC series. Episode 8×13 is set to be an action-packed showdown between the Saviors and Maggie’s Hilltop as Simon leads a convoy on the community.

Episode 8×13 is titled, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” The official synopsis for Do Not Send Us Astray reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.