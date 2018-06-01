‘The Walking Dead’: 15 Years of Rick Grimes Figures Revealed

Skybound Entertainment and McFarlane Toys have unveiled The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes 15th Anniversary Box Set, showcasing the character’s evolution since his first appearance.

The set features four versions of Rick Grimes; a brand-new sculpt of Sheriff Rick Grimes, a repainted version of the All Out War Rick featuring a 15th anniversary shirt, a repaint of the A New Beginnings Rick from the issue 149 cover, and a new sculpt of “Negan” Rick from Charlie Adlard’s variant cover for issue 163.

The set will come in color and a bloody variant edition, and will first be available for sale at San Diego Comic-Con. The cost is $100.

Check out the figures in the gallery below!

Celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of Robert Kirkman‘s never-ending zombie series is not limited to a box of Rick Grimes figures.

“Image/Skybound Entertainment is thrilled to reveal the first of many collectible The Walking Dead Day items for fans to keep an eye out for—The Walking Dead #1 15th Anniversary Variant—which boasts cover artwork by current series artist, Charlie Adlard, for the first time, with colors by Dave Stewart,” the company said in a press release last week. “The Walking Dead #1 15th Anniversary Variant features a brand new cover by Adlard showcasing walkers invading comic book shops across the globe to celebrate The Walking Dead Day.”

A selection of The Walking Dead Day participating local comic shops will become a part of the story with their own special edition of this cover which will feature their store’s logo incorporated into the cover artwork. Fans should contact their local comic shop to inquire as to retailer participation in store exclusive version and to learn more about limited The Walking Dead Day promotional swag available.

The Walking Dead #1 15th Anniversary Variant will be available on Saturday, October 13. The original version of the issue printed in October of 2003, with Kirkman’s pen and art by Tony Moore. The 15th Anniversary Variant is a play on the series’ first issue, which saw Rick Grimes in a similar pose outside of a Georgia store, though this cover transforms it into a comic book store with zombies in the glass reflection.

The Walking Dead TV series will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.