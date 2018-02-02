‘The Walking Dead’ #176 Preview Released

A preview for The Walking Dead issue #176 has been released online.

The three-quarter page preview sees the group which traveled to Ohio continuing their journey with the group dubbed the “New World Order” by the current arc. Finally reaching the Commonwealth community in issue #175, Michonne’s group was interrogated upon arrival but set a course for the main community.

In the preview below, it appears they are arriving at the Commonwealth community and meeting the leader teased on the issue’s cover.

The biggest and most unexpected mystery was prompted by the final page of issue #175, teasing the first appearance and survival of Michonne’s daughter Elodie. In the preview above, Michonne appears to be awe struck upon some sight in the Commonwealth. Could her daughter, who has only ever been mentioned in the Telltale video game series ahead of issue #175, be alive and well to prompt a heartwarming and unforgettable reunion?

As for the bottom panel, the leader of the group is likely filling Michonne’s bunch in on the rules of the Commonwealth and the word “Chaos” is something she is constantly trying to prevent. It could serve as part of an explanation for why Michonne’s group was so heavily interrogated upon arrival.

The New World Order arc might just be a new beginning for The Walking Dead as Kirkman’s story continues to sprawl across several locations, groups, individuals, and futures. Issue #175 proves, if nothing else, the complexity of the series as it expands into uncharted territory and launches an exciting new chapter for The Walking Dead.

“This jaw-dropping new story arc of the bestselling The Walking Dead will feature all new friends, all new enemies, all new threats, and will appropriately be called, New World Order,” The Walking Dead publisher Skybound said of the current arc.

