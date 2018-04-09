The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8 brought some big turns as Negan returned to the Sanctuary and wrought his vengeance on those who betrayed him.

The MIA Laura made it back to the Sanctuary in one piece, outing Dwight as the Savior mole, and putting him in mortal danger with Negan — who revealed he let a fake plan fall into Dwight’s hands, meant to lead Rick and his allies into a fatal trap.

Negan finally put an end to Simon’s treachery after he attempted to overthrow Negan’s rule, the two engaging in a Black Panther-esque battle to the death to determine leadership of the Saviors.

With Simon dead and Dwight in a perilous situation, and Rick and co. headed into a vicious trap, Negan is out for blood as The Walking Dead heads towards next Sunday’s epic season finale.

Love, Coral

Rick reading Carl’s letter about a peaceful world knowing full well what savagery he pulled last week #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/NOGJQeTOR4 — Chris Brennan (@CBrennanSaidIt) April 9, 2018

The Juice

gregory shut the fuck up nobody cares about you #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OjiWdCl4Dr — coty? | twd spoilers (@serratosheaven) April 9, 2018

Simon Says I’m Negan

Simon’s face when negan pops up like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EnHlmK2VEV — Summer Mermaid (@Issakickback) April 9, 2018

When Simon sees that Negan is still alive #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TzdNWAOu56 — DrTMG (@DrTMG) April 9, 2018

Simon when he sees Negan back at the Sanctuary #TheWalkingDead https://t.co/7V5ftZWuU1 — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) April 9, 2018

Simon trying to get out of trouble like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/IPhWqiu6LY — Hannah Leland (@anime_nerdin) April 9, 2018

All is Forgiven

I’ve been waiting for Negan to BANG Simon’s Head in like Barry Bonds. Then he hits me with the “all is forgiven” WHATTT!!! #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/wBLq8Yds3Q — MAN-E MAN (@THE510MAN) April 9, 2018

#TWD #TheWalkingDead #Deadtalk



When you thought Negan was going to bash in Simons skull, but he “forgives” him instead pic.twitter.com/qfLkpuhZbk — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) April 9, 2018

Oh negan most definitely knows some shit and is keeping tabs on everyone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/j9ThJN7jWu — Cruella De Vil (@JayyNaomi) April 9, 2018

Here I am feeling played because I thought Simon was gonna have a date with Lucille. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JWEae9U3oX — Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) April 9, 2018

Me every time Negan starts his “am I going to whack someone with Lucille” fake-out routine. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xxX6cPmMsl — Lorrie McCullers (@lorriemccullers) April 9, 2018

I thought Simon was going to get Lucilled. I guess not? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KYEyJxHaCI — Evan Floyd (@GamingNerd577) April 9, 2018

When you hear Negan say Simon was behind Oceanside #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PkRhvju59x — Sydney (@sydnuhlee) April 9, 2018

Dear Rosita, I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You’re scum between my toes!

Every time Eugene talks or has a scene I get a headache.

#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tbYubyddT6 — x (@tearsdontxfall) April 9, 2018

Sitting there working all day listening to Eugene talk is like the ultimate punishment! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/BGNJXSexHK — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) April 9, 2018

EUGENE WHEN SAW ROSITA AND DARYL VS ME WHEN THEY SHOWED UP #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0GlcSharkG — coty? | twd spoilers (@serratosheaven) April 9, 2018

seeing a gun against eugene’s head #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/d0V4Xn8eHw — ellie twd spoilers (@dunathema) April 9, 2018

Eugene gotta die too, just saying. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Wh5btAnJwi — You Can Call Me Mrs.Killmonger (@BeautyNtheChic) April 9, 2018

Me seeing Daryl & Rosita being mean to Eugene#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8t6DTOXoGn — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) April 9, 2018

Forget everything Eugene has ever done. Him throwing up on Rosita is enough to kill to him. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/tRcSSt61Cn — Twana Tyesha (@twanatyesha) April 9, 2018

Simon Gets Expunged

Waiting to see how Simon is gonna get it from Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9QjBD1dfIO — Melo ? (@meloknow) April 9, 2018

Lmaooo simon thought he had the juice ??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QMfY4yKhPf — sydnee ellison (@lil_panda14) April 9, 2018

Simon has watched from de mountaintops and he is ready for challenge day lmaooooo #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FSxz45V7oU — Jacquline McFarland (@_kyndrah) April 9, 2018

My favorite scene in Black Panther is when Negan and Simon fight for the title of Black Panther #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CRNmXSeJf2 — Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) April 9, 2018

Dwight is Screwed

Dwight every time Negan talks to him the episode #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/P2UnEQtzno — Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) April 9, 2018

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.