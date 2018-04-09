The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8 brought some big turns as Negan returned to the Sanctuary and wrought his vengeance on those who betrayed him.
The MIA Laura made it back to the Sanctuary in one piece, outing Dwight as the Savior mole, and putting him in mortal danger with Negan — who revealed he let a fake plan fall into Dwight’s hands, meant to lead Rick and his allies into a fatal trap.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Negan finally put an end to Simon’s treachery after he attempted to overthrow Negan’s rule, the two engaging in a Black Panther-esque battle to the death to determine leadership of the Saviors.
With Simon dead and Dwight in a perilous situation, and Rick and co. headed into a vicious trap, Negan is out for blood as The Walking Dead heads towards next Sunday’s epic season finale.
Love, Coral
RICK READING CARL’S LETTER TO HIM AND CARL’S VOICE GOD. I’M- #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UWY5zhFSKe— coty? (@serratosheaven) April 9, 2018
Carl I’m like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hcU3UM5498— gwinnastover (@G_station83) April 9, 2018
Carl I love you but negan has to die #TWDFamily #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/3SztGYaQTI— jahana (@love_TWD4ever) April 9, 2018
Rick reading Carl’s letter about a peaceful world knowing full well what savagery he pulled last week #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/NOGJQeTOR4— Chris Brennan (@CBrennanSaidIt) April 9, 2018
Hearing Carl reading the letter #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Jy2RMDwxRV— Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) April 9, 2018
Carl’s letter to Rick has everyone like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CBpNG942vk— Beth Greene (@TWDBeth_) April 9, 2018
The Juice
gregory shut the fuck up nobody cares about you #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OjiWdCl4Dr— coty? | twd spoilers (@serratosheaven) April 9, 2018
#twd #thewalkingdead— Marsh ? (@filmchick3) April 9, 2018
Gregory to Simon: “I’m here to make amends.”
Me: (laughs) pic.twitter.com/eupckkR8UT
“Achieved too much” Are you sure?? What have you actually done?? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/FBRGJrcbcD— L. (@itisnowsilence) April 9, 2018
Two of the slimiest characters on the show…#GregoryandSimon #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vZCr507BsB— Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) April 9, 2018
Simon Says I’m Negan
When Simon sees Negan ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nFtvga5tHM— Michael Hicks ®️ (@theguywhosinggs) April 9, 2018
Simon’s face when negan pops up like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EnHlmK2VEV— Summer Mermaid (@Issakickback) April 9, 2018
When Simon sees that Negan is still alive #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TzdNWAOu56— DrTMG (@DrTMG) April 9, 2018
Simon: I’m in charge.— [kill bill sirens] (@thefinalbk) April 9, 2018
Me: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Etxq0ndmAm
Simon when he’ll see Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gM5MRZWmg3— Whatever (@Nottsane) April 9, 2018
Simon when he sees Negan back at the Sanctuary #TheWalkingDead https://t.co/7V5ftZWuU1— junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) April 9, 2018
I’m ready for Simon to get his ASS. WHOOPED. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sgpBHoYNFO— Halle I. (@animalwhisperr) April 9, 2018
Simon trying to get out of trouble like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/IPhWqiu6LY— Hannah Leland (@anime_nerdin) April 9, 2018
All is Forgiven
I’ve been waiting for Negan to BANG Simon’s Head in like Barry Bonds. Then he hits me with the “all is forgiven” WHATTT!!! #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/wBLq8Yds3Q— MAN-E MAN (@THE510MAN) April 9, 2018
#TWD #TheWalkingDead #Deadtalk— Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) April 9, 2018
When you thought Negan was going to bash in Simons skull, but he “forgives” him instead pic.twitter.com/qfLkpuhZbk
Oh negan most definitely knows some shit and is keeping tabs on everyone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/j9ThJN7jWu— Cruella De Vil (@JayyNaomi) April 9, 2018
Here I am feeling played because I thought Simon was gonna have a date with Lucille. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JWEae9U3oX— Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) April 9, 2018
Me every time Negan starts his “am I going to whack someone with Lucille” fake-out routine. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xxX6cPmMsl— Lorrie McCullers (@lorriemccullers) April 9, 2018
When Negan told Simon all was forgiven…. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/zwwCfqrJQb— Emma Beatty (@enbeatty8) April 9, 2018
I thought Simon was going to get Lucilled. I guess not? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KYEyJxHaCI— Evan Floyd (@GamingNerd577) April 9, 2018
When you hear Negan say Simon was behind Oceanside #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PkRhvju59x— Sydney (@sydnuhlee) April 9, 2018
Dear Rosita, I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You’re scum between my toes!
Everyone after Eugene talks. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WGwfBbws82— jamie. (@jamiebirdie13) April 9, 2018
Every time Eugene talks or has a scene I get a headache.— x (@tearsdontxfall) April 9, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tbYubyddT6
Sitting there working all day listening to Eugene talk is like the ultimate punishment! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/BGNJXSexHK— Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) April 9, 2018
EUGENE WHEN SAW ROSITA AND DARYL VS ME WHEN THEY SHOWED UP #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0GlcSharkG— coty? | twd spoilers (@serratosheaven) April 9, 2018
seeing a gun against eugene’s head #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/d0V4Xn8eHw— ellie twd spoilers (@dunathema) April 9, 2018
Eugene gotta die too, just saying. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Wh5btAnJwi— You Can Call Me Mrs.Killmonger (@BeautyNtheChic) April 9, 2018
Daryl and Rosita be like #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/HQwOfAkqWx— Mary (@MLentine19) April 9, 2018
Eugene escaping on his scooter not far#TheWalkingDead #TWD #TheLastStand pic.twitter.com/Q0DI4l2NBZ— Vegan (@Whosneegaan) April 9, 2018
Me seeing Daryl & Rosita being mean to Eugene#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8t6DTOXoGn— Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) April 9, 2018
Eugene be like…. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2cTcTKDwnO— Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) April 9, 2018
Eugene is a disgusting pig… #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/AkijB9e2ul— Zana Daniels (@DanielsZana) April 9, 2018
Forget everything Eugene has ever done. Him throwing up on Rosita is enough to kill to him. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/tRcSSt61Cn— Twana Tyesha (@twanatyesha) April 9, 2018
Simon Gets Expunged
Bye bye, Simon #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KOcgC5NByf— Kaitlin Sconce (@_KaitlinwithanI) April 9, 2018
Negan quoting Rick Flair… nice!#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/UjTasOuT7c— Geogny (@gjmode) April 9, 2018
Waiting to see how Simon is gonna get it from Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9QjBD1dfIO— Melo ? (@meloknow) April 9, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Gregory right now pic.twitter.com/QVIQkCnwzX— Stylista (@Stylistaaa) April 9, 2018
Lmaooo simon thought he had the juice ??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QMfY4yKhPf— sydnee ellison (@lil_panda14) April 9, 2018
Whew. Hopefully Dwight doesn’t die yet. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Uj1QIRCq3M— Kierra Dangerfield (@_kierra_xoxo) April 9, 2018
Negan Vs Simon #TWD #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/narrFrgf2h— John Wood (@jwood326966) April 9, 2018
Gregory:— It’s Barely Tuesday (@BarelyIt) April 9, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/5JWZxf60pW
Simon has watched from de mountaintops and he is ready for challenge day lmaooooo #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FSxz45V7oU— Jacquline McFarland (@_kyndrah) April 9, 2018
My favorite scene in Black Panther is when Negan and Simon fight for the title of Black Panther #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CRNmXSeJf2— Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) April 9, 2018
Dwight is Screwed
Well we told you to leave Dwight! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/20DVKvLCr0— Mrs.Roberts29 (@MrsRoberts29) April 9, 2018
#Thewalkingdead Dwight….. pic.twitter.com/SHqvoPL0ua— historyrepeat (@Messymidwest312) April 9, 2018
Seeing Laura got Dwight like #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/XWBqj0rD8m— Krista Williamson (@CougheeBeans) April 9, 2018
When Negan traps Dwight! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2BkMJqZA5i— Chris Brennan (@CBrennanSaidIt) April 9, 2018
Dwight rn:— emz (@buchanangrimes) April 9, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CTUQOhWmJo
Dwight handling all these different alliances like… #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/QhFXo3Lsrl— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) April 9, 2018
Dwight every time Negan talks to him the episode #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/P2UnEQtzno— Madison ? (@SKINNYAVENGERS) April 9, 2018
The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.