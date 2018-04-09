The Walking Dead

The Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 8×15

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8 brought some big turns as Negan returned to […]

By

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8 brought some big turns as Negan returned to the Sanctuary and wrought his vengeance on those who betrayed him.

The MIA Laura made it back to the Sanctuary in one piece, outing Dwight as the Savior mole, and putting him in mortal danger with Negan — who revealed he let a fake plan fall into Dwight’s hands, meant to lead Rick and his allies into a fatal trap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Negan finally put an end to Simon’s treachery after he attempted to overthrow Negan’s rule, the two engaging in a Black Panther-esque battle to the death to determine leadership of the Saviors.

With Simon dead and Dwight in a perilous situation, and Rick and co. headed into a vicious trap, Negan is out for blood as The Walking Dead heads towards next Sunday’s epic season finale.

Love, Coral

The Juice

Simon Says I’m Negan

All is Forgiven

Dear Rosita, I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You’re scum between my toes!

Simon Gets Expunged

Dwight is Screwed

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts