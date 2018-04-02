In preparation for the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, AMC has released 32 photos from the next hour.

Episode 8×15 is titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” The photos reveal the return of Aaron, as the synopsis does, as well as Daryl and Rosita’s adventure to Eugene. However, the photos also reveal that Negan and Simon will be reunited, which may be a nightmare for the latter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos from The Walking Dead Episode 8×15 in the gallery below!

Episode 8×15 will inevitably explore the consequences of Simon’s choices in Negan’s absence. Not only did Simon not send a rescue squad out for Negan during his encounter with Rick Grimes but, after telling the Saviors he thought Negan dead, he lead an attack on the Hilltop in which he tried to kill everyone. Furthermore, he was outed for killing each member of Jadis’ trash heap group.

Making his return to The Walking Dead for the first time in a few weeks is Ross Marquand as Aaron. The character stayed behind at the Oceanside community, seeking a way to get Cyndie and her people on board with the war against Negan. Based on the photos featured in the gallery above, it seems he will have a rough encounter with the undead somewhere near their home.

Finally, it appears Eugene will come face to face with Rosita and Daryl. The latter pair was last seen spying on Eugene’s bullet factory and will be making moves to shut his production down in an effort to prevent Negan’s army from having ammo. With Eugene and Rosita photographed together, it seems they have been reunited for the first time in years.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.