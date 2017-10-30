Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×02.

Ahead of The Walking Dead‘s season 8 premiere, we learned a “familiar face” would be resurfacing — with executive producer Greg Nicotero teasing that familiar face could be “a character that we may have thought was dead.”

In 8×02, “The Damned,” Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) lead a charge on a Savior-controlled building to capture a cache of guns. With the understanding that the guns were on the top floor of an office building, Rick and Daryl made their way to the top, only for Rick to be jumped by a Savior guard — who Rick kills by Mortal Kombat-ing him with a protruding shelf bracket. Rick doesn’t discover any guns, but he does come across a little baby girl, Gracie.

The situation gets worse when Rick recognizes a man in a photo pinned to the wall — a man who then steps forward to confront Rick: it’s Morales, a survivor from the Atlanta group way back in season 1. In the timeline of the show, it’s been about 20 months since Rick and Morales last crossed paths; in real time, it’s been seven years since we last saw the father of two. When Rick knew him, Morales was a good man who, like Rick, just had the protection and survival of his family in mind. With his wife, daughter and son in tow, Morales chose to part ways with the group just outside Atlanta, declining to journey to the CDC in favor of trying to reconnect with family in Birmingham.

A voice tells Rick not to move. Rick turns.

“Your name is Morales,” Rick says. Disbelief. “You were in Atlanta.”

“That was a long time ago,” Morales says with disdain in his voice for his old ally. “It’s over, Rick. I called the Saviors back, and they’re coming.” Morales pulls a gun on Rick, then — click. Episode over.

Did Morales make his way to Virginia alone? What happened to his family? How and why did Morales throw in with the Saviors? Is Morales real, or is he yet another Rick Grimes hallucination?

Meanwhile, King Ezekiel, Carol and the Kingdomers tracked an escaped Savior, who was eventually captured and mauled to death by Shiva. AMC has posted the talked about scene above.

Grab a look at episode 8×03, “Monsters,” and keep tuning into The Walking Dead Sundays at 9/8c on AMC to see what happens next.