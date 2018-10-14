With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the possibility of a character being killed off.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 is titled, “The Bridge.” The official synopsis for The Bridge reads, “The communities join forces to restore a bridge that will facilitate communication and trade. Someone is gravely injured at the construction site.” The episode is directed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick on a script written by Daisy Meyer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead episode 9×02…

Rick- Danger. Though the war is over and things are going well in Alexandria, Rick’s day on The Walking Dead are numbered with Andrew Lincoln set to exit in Season Nine. Whether the character dies or goes on a solo journey of sorts is to be seen, but he has some strained relationships to look out for.

Negan- Safe. Negan lost the war and has landed himself in the safest place available: prison. He will return in Sunday’s episode!

Michonne- Safe. Michonne remains prepared and level-headed for the threats of the apocalypse, often countering the eagerness of Maggie or Rick. She’s not going anywhere.

Carol- Safe. Carol is at a pivotal point in her survival. For the first time, she is allowing a romantic connection to blossom. While it may make the character more vulnerable, she will continue to enjoy it, for now.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl isn’t seeing eye to eye with Rick. No longer leading the Saviors, he will have a tough outing with jerks like Justin but his allies largely outnumber his enemies.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying! Watch out, though — Doctor Enid is on the rise.

Maggie- Safe. Maggie’s Season Nine days are also numbered but she has a motherly responsibility now and is emerging as the clear cut leader at the Hilltop more than ever. She is more likely to leave for a return than to die.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled and level-headed fighter. With no known threat, there is no reason to rule him in danger.

Enid- Safe. Enid’s doctoral skills will be tested but not in a way which threatens her.

Gabriel- Safe. Gabriel is now skilled and fitting in. He might just find a new distraction from the treachery of the apocalypse in the form of another character.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry won’t face any immediate danger as he enjoys the spoils of the war and looks after his King as Carol ordered.

Tara- Safe. Tara was hardened by the war but will begin to show her friendlier side again in Season Nine as she enjoys a post-time jump new beginning.

Rosita- Safe. She’s working closely with Saviors who she doesn’t get along with

Eugene- Safe. After saving the day in the Season Eight premiere, Eugene is one of the most respected members of Rick’s group. He is important and will remain safe.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron will encounter a dangerous scenario courtesy of the Saviors but, like Daryl, he is surrounded by more allies than enemies. Plus, he looks more like comic book Rick than Rick, so maybe that’s his new role?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!