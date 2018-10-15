Maggie Confronts the Saviors in ‘The Walking Dead’ 903 Sneak Peek

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Kal (James Chen) have a tense encounter with the Saviors in an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 903, ‘Warning Signs.’

The Hilltoppers are cut off by Saviors Jed (Rhys Coiro), Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow), Laura (Lindsley Register), Regina (Traci Dinwiddle) and D.J. (Matt Mangum), who are investigating the disappearance of the missing Justin (Zach McGowan).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justin, who was assigned to the bridge construction crew, was outcast from the settlements by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) following a pair of violent clashes with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and an abandonment of his duties that resulted in Aaron (Ross Marquand) losing an arm. He was last seen walking at night, alone, before he was taken by an unknown person he recognized.

Kal, unsettled by the approach, readies his gun.

“Whoa. Idle down there, kemosabe,” Jed says. “We’re all one big kumbaya now.”

Maggie asks why they aren’t at the bridge. Laura tells her they’re looking for their missing friend.

Jed closes in. “You know anything about that?”

“No. Just getting here,” Maggie says, cold. Jed gets closer still, stroking the horses and inquiring about what they’re carrying in the bed.

“Yeah, that went missing, too,” Regina says. Jed grows more accusatory. “Along with the people bringing it. You know anything about that?”

Maggie, staring daggers, says she doesn’t. She needs that fuel for her tractor to tend to Hilltop’s crops.

Jed uncovers the bed and helps himself to a fresh tomato.

“What’s your name?” Maggie says as he sinks his teeth into the ill-gotten treat. “Mark you down for that.”

“My name’s Mud,” Jed tells her. “And you’re the Widow.”

The encounter will only add to Maggie’s growing dissatisfaction with having to include the Saviors in their plans for the new world, a sentiment shared by Daryl, who insists the former war criminals don’t deserve to take part in the future being cultivated by the communities.

903 sees Maggie and Daryl find themselves closer in alignment as they share similar attitudes towards the Saviors — one wholly different from the views held by Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“We’ll see that Maggie is just, you know, she’s not gonna just fall in line with everything Rick’s doing because she has to take care of her own people now. She’s got her own agendas and she’s gonna follow them,” showrunner Angela Kang said of Maggie’s leadership on Talking Dead.

“That doesn’t mean that they hate each other, they still love each other, respect each other deeply, but they have some real differences in philosophy. That’s a story we’ll be playing through the season.”

The Walking Dead 903, ‘Warning Signs,’ airs Sunday, October 21 at 9/8c on AMC.