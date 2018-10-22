‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 904 Preview Released

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 904, “The Obliged.” Per the official synopsis:

“Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.”

903 ended with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), whose views towards the Saviors have more and more aligned following increasingly antagonistic actions from their already strained allies, agreeing it’s time to make a visit to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who has spent the past 19 months jailed at Alexandria as a prisoner of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The communities barely weathered growing tensions stoked by the Saviors, who pushed back against their lack of guns — part of their conditional surrender at the end of the war — when Sanctuary denizens started going missing. It was learned by Maggie and Daryl the Saviors were picked off by Oceanside, seeking revenge for the murders of their boys and men at the Saviors’ hands.

Maggie and Daryl interrupted the clandestine execution of Arat, who had since aligned herself as a contributing member of the community network. When Oceanside leader Cyndie (Sydney Park) urged the pair not to get involved, and to let the execution be carried out undeterred, Maggie and Daryl obliged — walking away as a tearful and begging Arat was put down by Cyndie, avenging the death of her young brother.

In 904, Maggie and Jesus (Tom Payne) set off as Maggie looks to “make things right” while Rick, who is overseeing the construction of the bridge that will literally and symbolically link all the communities, looks to get construction completed before the raging river below takes out the bridge — destroying everything the survivors have been working towards.

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is held prisoner at the junkyard, again at the hands of now-girlfriend Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), after he caught her conspiring with an unknown faction who could be tied to Andrew Lincoln’s looming exit. Carol (Melissa McBride) again finds herself in a tense standoff with newly armed Saviors — led by Jed (Rhys Coiro) and D.J. (Matt Mangum) — while Rick and Daryl’s strained relationship boils over into a physical confrontation.