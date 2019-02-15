‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Adaptation

Jesus’ body lays in the graveyard beside dead Whisperers as thunder and lightning ring out. “You die now” is whispered to the survivors. Dog gets angry. The group takes a defensive stance but Michonne orders everyone to get moving. Aaron prevents Jesus from turning. Daryl and Michonne start taking down walkers and Whisperers. Yumiko bails them out at one point, just before they flea.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At night, Negan sneaks around Alexandria after exiting his jail cell. He enjoys a fresh tomato. He creeps around a bit more before heading to Rick’s house, where he sees a drawing from Judith of her family. He then takes a compass and heads out.

In the morning, he has changed clothes and hops the fence with a shovel. On the way out, Judith catches him, aiming her dad’s revolver at him. He encourages her to pull the trigger if she’s going to, suggesting he leaves and they never see each other again. She doesn’t agree with it. Negan tells her that Alexandria is a wonderland but he is confined to four walls and a bedpan. She insists her mom decides his fate, not her. He insists he has to go, though, and eventually she allows him to leave, allowing him to keep her compass to find his way. “If I see you again, I’ll shoot,” she tells him on his way out.

Continued

At the Hilltop, Luke emerges to find breakfast being prepared and the community working together. Meanwhile, Alden and others come up with a plan to go find Jesus and Michonne. Luke volunteers to join them, as they are planning for two groups. He’ll go with Alden.

Elsewhere, Michonne’s group carries Jesus’ body back to the Hilltop. Daryl and Michonne walk ahead of the group, with her explaining who the newcomers are. “It’s gonna mean a lot to them, bringing him back,” Michonne says of Jesus. “Burying him.” Daryl apologizes for not being able to do that with Rick.

Eugene tries to take the blame for Jesus dying but Aaron insists that Jesus made his own decision. Down the road, Dog comes across another herd.

On a bridge, Daryl starts shooting walkers in the legs to reveal if they are human. His first target is not but the second is and he starts to scream in pain. Walkers attack him and Whisperers pull out weapons to attack. Michonne and Daryl dispose of them until they get Lydia (Alpha’s daughter) to surrender. They will take her with them, as she has lied about there being no more Whisperers.

Continued

Out in the world, Negan goes on a solo journey. He comes across a walker and puts it down using his shovel. Others begin to rise up from a burnt pile of ask in the bed of a truck. His supplies are low and he has to drink water from a stream nearby. He goes back to the location where he killed Glenn and Abraham, walking around with his shovel with the same way he carried Lucille. He throws up from the memory.

Michonne’s group arrives at Hilltop, bringing the bad news of Jesus’ death. They’re all very upset by it. Later, they questions Tara on what’s next because Jesus trusted her so now they will, too. She insists they will get answers from Lydia.

In the jail cell, Henry sees Daryl bringing her in. He learns of Jesus’ fate as Michonne and Tara begin an interogation of Lydia.

Continued

Negan finds an abandoned small town. He searches a dry cleaning store, first. As he puts on a leather jacket, a trio of dogs find him and start chasing. He hides out above them. They eventually go looking for him elsewhere, prompting him to flea out the back door.

Elsewhere, Alden talks to Luke about performing music at the fair. He is all in. They come across an arrow in a tree and Aldan is forced to help the inexperienced Luke survive. He declares the arrows are Yumiko’s and she is trying to lead them to her with a trail but they hear a herd of walkers moving south.

Meanwhile, Lydia lies to Michonne and Tara about her people being dead. She also claims to not have a name. She insists they were “good people” and they just wanted to live. “We were just trying to see if they were good people, too,” Lydia says. “But you attacked us and now they’re dead.”

They don’t believe Lydia but Michonne tells Tara and Daryl she won’t be around to try again in the morning. She has to go back to Alexandria. She advises Daryl that keeping the girl here is a risk.

Continued

In the infirmary, Eugene has his leg popped back into place by Siddiq. Rosita is at his side. When she goes to get him water, he holds her hand and tells her that he was terrified something happened to her. As he is trying to confess his love to her, she runs out of the infirmary and vomits in the grass. She insists she is fine. She is pregnant with Siddiq’s baby. Eugene overhears the conversation.

While Daryl and Henry watch Hilltoppers dig a grave for Jesus, they discuss how alcohol and decisions make you feel bad sometimes. He has one more night in the jail cell and continues to profusely apologize. “I guess I wanna find my place,” he tells Daryl. “Who am I here?”

Later, Negan comes upon the Sanctuary, now armed with a pipe. He whistles from the balcony and is saddened by the memories of his time here. He checks his secret stash of food and discovers it is being eaten by rats. A sound in the distance gets his attention. He comes across a walker and calls it, “Big Richie,” before talking about his loyalty.

Continued

At the Hilltop, Michonne packs up and heads out. Aaron tells Michonne she was right about the communities having everything they need and belonging inside where they are protected. Before leaving, she asks Daryl to talk to the girl because he’s the best judge of character she knows.

At the Sanctuary, Negan looks at the failures all around him. He sits at his old table. He starts putting things back together. He goes outside to put down Big Richie. Other walkers start to head his way and he takes his frustrations out on them using his pipe. He leaves Richie alive to clang on the door as he heads back inside. Eventually, he decides to put him down.

At the Hilltop, Jesus is buried. Hilltoppers take turns nailing his coffin. Daryl gets frustrated and rushes down to Lydia with more questions. Lydia finally cracks and explains that they wear skins to blend in. They have names but they don’t use them. The walkers protected them so they protected the walkers. “Walls don’t keep you safe,” she tells him. “Places like this don’t make it. They never make it. My mom and me, we saw it happen, over and over.” Lydia insists they were always going to kill the Hilltop and the survivors. She insists the group is only her mom and there aren’t any others left. Daryl calls her out for the lies but she begs for her life.

Daryl walks over to Henry and belittles him, telling he is right where he belongs until he figures out how to be wiser. When Daryl leaves, Lydia thanks Henry. Daryl is listening to their conversation outside.

Continued

Elsewhere, Negan is riding a motorcycle down the street. He rides right up to Judith, who takes a shot at him from a distance. He crashes and she gets the jump on him. He curses and she tells him, “Language! I’m a kid, a–hole!” He says he likes to swear in front of his friends before giving her the compass back. He says he is on his way back to the jail cell because she is right about there being nothing out here for him.

Back at Hilltop, Magna and Enid look out from atop the walls and get to know each other a bit.

In the woods, Alden and Luke come across more arrows. However, as walkers approach, they discover the Whisperers. They are surrounded. The Whisperer in front of them tosses their arrow back to them and pulls a shotgun out. “Trail ends here,” she tells them.