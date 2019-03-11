‘The Walking Dead’: Fans React to Episode 913

The Walking Dead on Sunday pit Daryl (Norman Reedus) against Beta (Ryan Hurst) while defending Lydia (Cassady McClincy) against the Whisperers, a rescue mission that resulted in Daryl, Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Henry (Matt Lintz) fleeing to Alexandria for refuge.

“I think, for Daryl, he knows that in some ways the pragmatic choice, the ‘smart’ choice is to wash his hands of this girl. Obviously, the Whisperers want her back, it’s causing problems,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve seen that he does have some sympathy for her. Both of them being survivors of abuse, he gets the stuff that she’s been through in life, his heart does go out to her. The part of Daryl that’s really empathetic, and that especially can be very protective of young people, and women — all of those buttons are being pushed, but he’s trying to push that away.”

Though Kang didn’t comment on a budding romance between Daryl and Connie — the currently platonic pairing has since officially been dubbed ‘Donnie’ amid calls for the dynamic to turn romantic — the writer-producer did say Connie plays an important role for Daryl.

“I think Connie really acts as a voice of his conscience in a way, the things that she’s saying, ‘We have friends, and she doesn’t,’” Kang said.

“That’s something that gets to him, just the things that he hears Henry say, knowing that Henry is Carol’s child, and knowing that if this is really important to him too…. He just is caught in between what is strategic and what emotionally he feels is probably the right thing to do.”

Though Daryl’s initially hesitant protection of Lydia has resulted in the group’s being hunted by Beta and the Whisperers, he knows it was the right thing to do, as evidenced through a conversation with Judith “Little Ass-Kicker” Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

“Daryl is a person who really acts strongly on emotion. His heart is often moved to do things, whether for good, or sometimes it leads him into directions of what we call feral Daryl, where his anger can take over,” Kang explained.

“I think by the end of everything that happens this episode, there have been enough things and enough people saying the right things, that he realizes he’s gotta do what is actually the right thing. The thing he wants to do, but knows is going to be dangerous and hard. But I think ultimately that’s the kind of person that he is, and that’s where he lands by the end of the episode.”

The Walking Dead next airs 914, ‘Scars,’ Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

Henry Be Trippin’

Why are they still in the forest … friggin’ run #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FP8rdtYXNV — Life_with_Nadine (@Nadine_Campbell) March 11, 2019

Of course the episode begins with Henry tripping #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ypNox4Znpu — Heather Parady (@heatherparady) March 11, 2019

of course henry trips in the first five seconds of the show #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ocPwEKkib8 — natalie (@natalieerin_s) March 11, 2019

Burn Baby Burn

Carol knows it wasn’t the leftover Saviors because … #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/s9iMS51H1Q — Black Girls Do Stuff Too (@BlkGirlsDoStuff) March 11, 2019

WHO ARE THE HIGHWAYMEN AND WHY ARE THEY DEMANDING THAT THE ROAD TO THE KINGDOM IS THEIRS NOW?!? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KhdvVvB1R8 — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) March 11, 2019

You Beta Watch Out

i’m a daryl stan all the way but he bouta get a challenge with beta #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HiVdrdRZ4j — natalie (@natalieerin_s) March 11, 2019

Desperateodos

#twd #TheWalkingDead Carol is going to make the highway men look at the flowers. pic.twitter.com/pVpsvrFkpj — JJ Hewitt (@TheDarktowerfan) March 11, 2019

Who tf is these background extras. Get the fuck out man this ain’t it chief. Carol blow these fools up #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RMjB0S8Hq6 — sydnee ellison (@lil_panda14) March 11, 2019

You don’t mess with royalty around here

#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3Nd9bGbseN — Kaitlin Sconce (@_KaitlinwithanI) March 11, 2019

What a nice twist to this highway pirates subplot. Wholesome Carol for the win! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZlNfDFbQS9 — Garrett Yoshitomi (@garrettweets) March 11, 2019

This new guy looks like he was on Chuck Norris Texas Ranger #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mBd7rTzlhQ — Moe (@MoeHamka_) March 11, 2019

When they realized they might be able to see a movie #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pPvL8FtjUe — Brianna Meagher (@ItsMeBriLee) March 11, 2019

A Whole New World

i really don’t care about henry or Lydia or their storyline at all tbh #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Z4o1z5Cfkh — mads✨saw cm (@heartofbellamy) March 11, 2019

Daryl watching Henry and Lydia #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2jWJpJpoFT — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) March 11, 2019

Daryl watching Henry and Lydia like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FQwIX8j6za — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) March 11, 2019

Our whole family when Henry is on screen, lol#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3DSV6qquxJ — onecoolMOmma (@onecoolMOmma) March 11, 2019

Oh Baby Not Again

me 5 minutes ago: “i hate the highwaymen”



me after they helped the hilltop group: #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/nTtyKM3CC4 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 11, 2019

Oh my god is the baby okay? ? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Y76qOI8k90 — Sarah Soll (@vintagewriter13) March 11, 2019

When you tell a bunch of redneck pirates you’ll let them watch a movie…….#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/85gqktIQEh — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) March 11, 2019

I LOVE THESE HIGHWAY MEN THEIR CLASSIC WESTERNY WAY OF LIFE AND THAT LIL “at your service” WITH THEM HATS SND THE MUSIC BEHIND THEM I WANNA JOIN THEM THEY MY NEW FAVE GROUP SORRY #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/9Q0KZuTGqg — Logan Thomas (@LoganTommo) March 11, 2019

No Way Out

When Daryl and Beta stared each other down. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0pozgCV8pN — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) March 11, 2019

Daryl to Beta #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MzjswQDsTQ — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) March 11, 2019

That small glance at each other was a challenge all within itself yo #thewalkingdead #twd they boutta throw hands AND feet up in this bitch pic.twitter.com/KYUjkVO4d3 — Logan Thomas (@LoganTommo) March 11, 2019

Why does Beta talk like Batman from The Dark Knight!? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LFqjDJCIG8 — PATCHY ? (@PatchyBites) March 11, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!