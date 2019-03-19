‘The Walking Dead’ 915 Clip Could Reveal Next Whisperer Victims

A sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 915, ‘The Calm Before,’ could hint at the next potential victims to be claimed by the Whisperers. In the clip, Highwaymen leader Ozzy (Angus Sampson) presents an overturned Hilltop wagon to a group comprised of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kal (James Chen), Marco (Gustavo Gomez), Dianne (Kerry Cahill), Oscar (Anthony Lopez), and DJ (Matt Mangum).

“Dead didn’t do this. People did,” Ozzy says. “The skins?” Michonne asks of the walker skin-wearing Whisperers, who first killed Jesus (Tom Payne). Asked if he knows about the newly emerged enemies, Ozzy reports the Highwaymen got the message. “Strange times,” he says. “Strange ways to cope.”

“Drug ’em out this way,” Daryl says, quickly spotting the first clue behind the abducted Hilltoppers. Kal wants to follow the trail, but Daryl warns against the entire group rushing deeper into the woods.

“They could still be alive,” Dianne says. “But if those skin freaks followed them from Hilltop,” Marco warns, “the whole community is in danger right now.”

Carol says she’ll split off with Michonne and Daryl as trackers, instructing the others to continue on to Hilltop. As seen in the preview for 915, the penultimate episode of the season, Daryl, Michonne, Carol, and Yumiko are chased and then surrounded in the dead of night by an overwhelming amount of Whisperers — and one of them, who is seen raising a gun at the foursome, is wearing what appears to be a freshly skinned face.

In the books, Alpha and the Whisperers pose as members belonging to the communities and infiltrate the trade fair, where they abduct a dozen survivors. Those victims’ decapitated and reanimated heads are then placed upon pikes and used as a gruesome border marking Whisperer territory.

Of those 12 victims, two are higher profile characters — King Ezekiel and a pregnant Rosita — while the others are lower tier characters, including Olivia, Josh, and Erin of Alexandria, Magna group member Luke, Amber of the Sanctuary, and the Hilltop’s Ken, Larry, Carson, Oscar, and Tammy Rose.

In the show, the above minor characters are either long dead (Olivia, Ken, Carson, Erin), little-seen (Amber), or uninvolved (Josh, Larry), leaving Luke (Dan Fogler) and Tammy (Brett Butler) likely to meet their comic book deaths.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously noted The Walking Dead would remix the Whisperer storyline when bringing it to screen, making it possible that at least some of the team involved in the above clip are picked off in the woods instead of being lured away from the fair — an option that still remains available to other characters. This makes Kal, Marco, Dianne, Oscar, and DJ potential pike victims.

Meanwhile, the fair, overseen by Ezekiel (Khary Payton), hosts Rosita (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Siddiq (Avi Nash), and others. None of these survivors should be presumed safe as the trio are entangled in a love triangle — Rosita is with Gabriel, but pregnant with Siddiq’s child — and Gilliam previously summarized the remainder of the season with just one word: “Devastation.”

Other potential Whisperer victims could include happy couple Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe), new fan-favorite Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and sister Kelly (Angel Theory), Ezekiel’s loyal advisor Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and wife Nabila (Nadine Marissa), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Carol and Ezekiel’s son Henry (Matt Lintz).

No one is safe.

The Walking Dead airs its penultimate episode of Season Nine, ‘The Calm Before,’ Sunday, March 24 at 9/8c on AMC.