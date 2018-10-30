‘The Walking Dead’: Ross Marquand Reveals How Aaron Has Changed

Aaron has come a long way from the sheltered recruiter first introduced during his tenure on The Walking Dead.

After spending years in the apocalypse and becoming integrated with Rick’s group of survivors, as well as the Hilltop and other communities, Ross Marquand‘s Aaron has becomes more hardened and skilled when it comes to surviving. However, he also recently lost a hand, which will prompt some inevitable changes. Speaking on a panel at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Marquand opened up about some of the changes.

“I think he always was a very diplomatic, nice guy who cared about protecting the community and Alexandria in the first place,” Marquand said. “As time has gone on, things have happened like terrible skirmishes with other communities and I think losing Eric shook him to his core. He’s still pragmatic, but he’s not as nice as he used to be. He’s a little bit darker. Hopefully he continues to be darker and darker.”

It’s seems like no coincidence that Marquand’s Aaron will soon have a striking resemblance to Rick Grimes of Robert Kirkman’s comics, having grown a beard, shortened his hair, and lost a hand. Marquand, however, had no comment on the matter just yet.

He did, however, open up about losing Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln on the show’s set. “I watched the show from the very beginning, and Andy is the show to me. Rick is the show,” Marquand said. “He came up to me and gave me a great big hug and said welcome to the family. He’s made everyone feel like that since I arrived on the show.”

He also opened up about the experience of shooting a sequence which called for his character to lose a limb. “Katelyn [Nacon] applied a good amount of pressure and Norman [Reedus] tied the belt so intensely that it was cutting off circulation and hurt like hell,” Marquand said. “Just going through that, in a split second losing a limb!”

