The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz Teases Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

The Walking Dead star Michael Cudlitz is headed to San Diego Comic-Con.

“Gonna be doin’ a thing @Comic_Con …… stay tuned for details. #TWD,” the former Abraham Ford star tweeted Thursday.

Cudlitz could be hinting at a reprisal of his role as Abraham, the cigar-chomping, euphemism-dropping former Army Sergeant brutally bludgeoned to death by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the Season 7 opener.

The fan-favorite last appeared in Season 7 finale “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” as part of a flashback recalled by lover Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) in what would be her death-isode. Abraham was also one of the late Walking Dead characters who made a voice-only cameo in the sendoff episode for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

Cudlitz has since rejoined TWD Universe as director, making his behind camera debut in Season 9 episode “Stradivarius.” He’s already wrapped filming on his second episode of the series, debuting as part of Season 10.

The star first appeared to hint at an on-screen return during a January convention appearance, where Cudlitz participated in a panel alongside Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman, Mo Collins and Austin Amelio.

“Who knows, maybe there’ll be flashbacks? I guess on your guys’ show, there were some tapes that were shown and one of the tapes said ‘Abe-slash-Doctor,’ which would be Abraham Ford and Doctor Eugene Porter according to [creator] Robert Kirkman, so they could certainly go down that road,” Cudlitz said, referring to an Easter egg that revealed Althea (Maggie Grace) is in possession of a video interview with Abraham and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

“Not saying they said anything about it or not, but probably not, so I think we’ll stop talking about that. Never mind.”

When appearing on Strahan and Sara in March, Cudlitz again said Abe’s return is “very, very possible.”

“I don’t know. The show has sort of laid out in its history, the way they tell stories, is through flashbacks and origin stories,” Cudlitz said when asked if Abraham would ever return to The Walking Dead.

“There’s still characters on the show that were very close with Abraham that he had history with. So we could very easily go back.”

Cudlitz could be on hand to announce his involvement in a Walking Dead spinoff movie, one potentially teaming him with Fear‘s Daniel Salazar after the spinoff series hinted Abe and Daniel crossed paths.

“They’re also doing other movies, which are gonna move through time — go back in time, go forward in time — and I believe pair up characters that weren’t necessarily paired up in the graphic novels,” Cudlitz said. “It’s a strong, subtle yes. Very, very possible.”

AMC will bring both The Walking Dead and Fear back to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, July 19. The previously announced TWD panel will feature stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura and Cailey Fleming.

Also on hand will be showrunner Angela Kang, executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and TWD chief content officer and franchise architect Scott Gimple.

Other TWD-themed activities and partnerships planned for Comic-Con include a Walker Horde, the return of the “DeadQuarters” fan zone, demos of coming virtual reality game The Walking Dead Onslaught and a partnership with Feeding America benefiting the local San Diego chapter.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres on AMC in October.