‘The Walking Dead’ Actors Rumored For Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

Last year, it was announced that Robert Kirkman, best known for creating The Walking Dead comic, would be teaming up with Amazon Studios for an animated Invincible series.

Invincible will based on the comic of the same name, which was created by Kirkman and Corey Walkers, and mostly illustrated by Ryan Ottley. Fans of the comic series can rejoice, because the show is rumored to have found its cast!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Revenge of the Fans, Kirkman is sticking with some actors he already knows. Best known for their roles on The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun and Khary Payton are expected to lend their voices to the new series. Yeun portrayed fan-favorite Glenn Rhee in the first six seasons of the TWD and Payton has portrayed King Ezekiel since the series’ seventh season began in 2016.

The Invincible casting rumors only get better with the inclusion of Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Atlanta), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Thor: Ragnarok), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, A Simple Favor), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse, Silicon Valley).

While this is an awesome list of names, fans of Kirkman are especially excited for him to reunite with Yeun and Payton. Since leaving The Walking Dead, Yeun has continued to thrive. He was featured in the popular Netflix film, Okja, co-starred in the Boots Riley film Sorry to Bother You, and currently voices many characters on various animated projects. Later this year, you can see him in the fourth episode of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot.

Payton has also provided his voice to many animated series, including Teen Titans Go! and Young Justice. You can also hear him in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III video game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Invincible is going to be a dramatic cartoon that is geared more towards adults. The story follows a teenager, Mark Grayson, who is the son of the most powerful superhero in the world. After turning 17, Mark begins to develop his own powers, and becomes his father’s protégé. The comic ran from 2003 to 2018, so there will be plenty of material for the TV series to pull from.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years. To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!” Kirkman said.

What do you think about the Invincible cast? Tell us in the comments!