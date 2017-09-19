‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Key Art Officially Calls For “All Out War”

It’s officially “All Out War” in the latest key art for The Walking Dead Season Eight and its 100th overall episode.

AMC released the new photo in promotion of the upcoming season of The Walking Dead, highlighting the group of survivors serving as the show’s protagonists, unlike Season Seven’s Negan-centric banners.

From left the right, the official “All Out War” key art features Katelyn Nacon as Enid, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lennie James as Morgan, Chandler Riggs as Carl, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus as Daryl, Andrew Lincoln as Rick, Melissa McBride as Carol, Khary Payton as King Ezekiel, Shiva the tiger, Alanna Masterson as Tara, Tom Payne as Jesus, Christian Serratos as Rosita, and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel.

The “All Out War” banner is on par with the Season Eight synopsis.

“This season, Rick brings ‘All Out War’ to Negan and his forces,” the synopsis reads. “The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

