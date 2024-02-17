The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Reveals Brutal Night Shoots for New Series

When The Walking Dead premiered in 2010, actor Andrew Lincoln was just the star of the show, taking on the role of Rick Grimes from Robert Kirkman’s comic book series. Flashforward to know and Lincoln is a star, executive producer, and co-creator of the new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It’s been a long road for him as an actor, and now that he wears multiple hats on set he has realized that when something goes wrong the only person he can look at is in the mirror. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Andrew Lincoln opened up about the brutal conditions of one scene in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, revealing that he was prepared to yell at an executive producer for the series over it.

“I remember being on top of a truck harnessed to the top of a truck at 4 a.m. after a week of night shoots in February in New Jersey. And I was covered in blood and I had wet hair and everybody looked like Cartman, you know, in South Park, they all had these snoods on and I could only see their eyes and the edge of their noses. And I was like, I was on top of this thing covered in blood wet and then it started to snow and I just, and I thought, and I started to cry a solitary tear and I wanted to scream at a producer. And then, and then I realized I was one..this was all my fault.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why did Andrew Lincoln leave The Walking Dead?

After eight years leading The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln departed the series after the first five episodes of The Walking Dead season 9. Speaking in a previous interview when it was confirmed that he would no longer be on the show, Lincoln revealed that it was so he could spend more time with his family. The shooting schedule for The Walking Dead at that point was extensive, forcing him to work in America while his wife and children lived in the UK.

“I mean, there’s only so many sports days you can miss and really call yourself a father, so I think it was time for me to get back for some important days and just be around and have some continuity back home,” the Rick Grimes actor told Access.

Unlike most characters that left the series though, Lincoln’s version of Rick Grimes didn’t die from the bite of a walker or by turning into one himself, he just…disappeared. Rescued by a mysterious force and flown away on a helicopter, the upcoming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will of course finally answer the question of where he’s been and how he reunites with Michonne.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere its first episode on AMC and stream on AMC+ on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The six-episode series will premiere new episodes weekly, with the release schedule looking like this:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1 release date – Sunday, February 25, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 release date – Sunday, March 3, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 release date – Sunday, March 10, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 release date – Sunday, March 17, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 release date – Sunday, March 24, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 release date – Sunday, March 31, 2024

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series is the much anticipated return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, filling in the gap of the story about what happened to his character after he left the flagship The Walking Dead series in season 9 while also continuing the story of Danai Gurira’s Michonne following The Walking Dead series finale. Other cast members for the series include Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matt Jeffries, and Terry O’Quinn. AMC describes The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as follows: