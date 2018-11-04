Why Rick Grimes Should Survive on ‘The Walking Dead’

Ahead of Andrew Lincoln‘s last episode as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, there stands one major reason to ensure Rick’s survival: Lincoln isn’t yet through with the character.

While most characters depart The Walking Dead after being torn apart by teeth or bullets, Lincoln publicly argued against killing Rick during San Diego Comic-Con, pointing to the exit of former co-star Lennie James, whose Morgan Jones transitioned over to spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lennie James is a perfect example of leaving without dying and doing rather well on it, so there is that way,” Lincoln told press.

“And then there is obviously the other way, which we’ve done quite a lot… Obviously I’m not going to tell you which way [Rick leaves]. I mean, I’d prefer the Lennie James of it all. But I think what we have in store this season is truly remarkable, and I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done.”

New Season Nine showrunner Angela Kang, entrusted with the almost Herculean task of having to write out The Walking Dead‘s longtime lead, noted Lincoln was involved in how he takes his leave from the series and that “many great conversations” were had with the star.

The exit from the flagship series is, by all accounts, permanent: Kang confirmed as much with the BBC, but also suggested Lincoln had not yet reached the end of the road with Rick Grimes.

“He is definitely out of the show this season. The intention is, this is his exit from the show,” Kang said. “But who knows what time may bring. We always love our Andrew, so since we’ve got some time jumps you never know what might happen.”

Lincoln was the first to suggest he makes it out of The Walking Dead alive, telling ComicBook.com in July, “My relationship with this part is far from over. I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

If Lincoln needs an out, one exists: one plot, wholly original to the show and centered around a character not ported over from the comic books, has been quietly unfolding for years and just so happens to play a role in Rick’s sendoff episode.

Because the Walking Dead universe will soon expand beyond the mothership show and its lone spinoff, with new television shows and films in the pipeline, it’s feasible to predict Rick Grimes could leave The Walking Dead forever without meeting a gory end.

The show will go on and will continue to evolve, says director-producer Greg Nicotero, who hopes to assure fans The Walking Dead will withstand the loss.

“The thing I can really, honestly say with 100 percent confidence is the show will not suffer because of the loss of Rick Grimes,” Nicotero told EW.

“He’s a great character, he’s an amazing actor, but I just I feel that as this show evolves. I just really don’t want people to feel that this departure signals the end of the show, because we have a tremendous amount of story to tell.”

Lincoln has argued the same, saying at Comic-Con, “This will continue to be an ensemble show.”

The actor and father of two is only leaving to spend more time with his young family, a desire Lincoln has held as far back as Season Four — still committing himself 100% in blood, sweat, snot and tears in every episode since.

And because Lincoln wanted a well-deserved break, he’ll get it: it just doesn’t have to mean that Rick’s story has to end tonight in death.

If and when Lincoln has said all he hopes to say with Rick Grimes, then — and only then — should the character be the latest casualty to reach The Walking Dead.

After all, creator Robert Kirkman doesn’t view Rick’s comic book counterpart as untouchable: the comic book writer has famously gone on record to proclaim no one is off limits — not even Rick Grimes.

“I’ve said from the very beginning that no one is safe,” Kirkman told THR.

“I do strongly feel like the show could survive without a Rick Grimes. There’s certainly a lot of story to tell without that central character. I’ve talked a lot about how Rick Grimes will definitely die in the comic book series at some point before the series’ conclusion, just because I want to make sure everyone knows that no one is safe.”

The Walking Dead can survive without Rick Grimes. And Rick Grimes can survive without The Walking Dead.

Lincoln’s last episode airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC.