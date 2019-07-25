The Walking Dead Star Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in New Movie

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will appear alongside Naomi Watts in family drama Penguin Bloom, Variety reports.

Based on a true story, Penguin Bloom sees the Rick Grimes star play the husband of Watts’ character, who “suffers a near fatal fall that leaves her paralyzed and deeply depressed,” reads a synopsis published on the book’s official website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Into their lives comes Penguin, an injured magpie chick abandoned after she fell from her nest. Penguin’s rescue and the incredible joy and strength she gives Sam and all those who helped her survive demonstrates that, however bleak things seem, compassion, friendship and support can come from unexpected quarters, ensuring there are always better days ahead. This plucky little magpie reminds us all that, no matter how lost, fragile or damaged we feel, accepting the love of others and loving them in return will help to make us whole.”

New York Times bestselling author Bradley Trevor Greive penned the book with photography from Cameron Bloom. Both will serve as executive producers alongside Sam Bloom and Ricci Swart (Last Ride, The Dry).

Watts, who also produces alongside Emma Cooper (TV’s Bloom), Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea (Gone Girl, Big Little Lies), Jodi Matterson (Little Monsters) and Steve Hutensky (Queen America), called Penguin Bloom a “unique and remarkable insight into a family dealing with tragedy and finding their way through it with love, courage and hope.”

“We were all captivated by this heart-warming story of resilience, the power of family and hope,” the producers said. “We’re thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom’s story to audiences around the world.”

This is the second project Lincoln has boarded since exiting The Walking Dead in the front half of its ninth season in November. Following his departure from the television series, Lincoln was revealed to be reprising his famed role as Rick Grimes across the first-ever Walking Dead movies, a trilogy that will be theatrically distributed by Universal Pictures.

A release date has not yet been announced.