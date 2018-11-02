Watch Current And Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Thank Andrew Lincoln

It’s not secret the cast, crew and fans are going to miss Andrew Lincoln on The Walking Dead but the actors who have worked with him are trying to find the words to accurately express the feeling.

In the video above, stars both past and present from the AMC show express their feelings of Lincoln, a star who seems to be a cut above the rest when it comes to taking care of others and inspiring his co-workers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Andrew Lincoln…” late Hershel actor Scott Wilson starts with. “I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Lincoln once more, so that was really a great day for me.” Wilson’s Hershel makes a return on Sunday night, for one more time sharing the screen with Rick Grimes.

Having worked with Lincoln for years, Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus has grown quite close to Lincoln. “He’s like one of my best friends, ever,” Reedus said. “He’s very, very dear to me. He’s taught me to be a better father, better friend, better actor.”

Newcomers to the show like Ross Marquand and Seth Gilliam have both grown fond of Lincoln during their time, as well. “Andy is one of the most kind and generous people that you could ever work with,” Aaron actor Marquand said.

“I always appreciated and admired how committed he was to staying with it all day long,” Father Gabriel actor Gilliam added.

“He’s the sort of leader who’s like, ‘I want the story to open up for others,’” Michonne actress Danai Gurira points out.

Some of the original cast members came back to talk about Lincoln’s exit, as well. “Not only is the show better because you were a part of it but the world is better because you’re in it,” T-Dog actor IronE Singleton said.

Then, of course, the heart of the show spoke up. “I keep racking my brain to think of something to say and every single thing kind of fails that so all I really want to say is, ‘Andy, I love you,’” Glenn actor Steven Yeun concluded.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.