‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln’s New Role Revealed

Andrew Lincoln has a new role within The Walking Dead as he prepares to leave Rick Grimes behind.

The British actor can now be heard voicing each episode’s “Previously on The Walking Dead,” tag playing before the short recaps. While Lincoln remains on the series in current episodes, his exit is quickly approaching. He is, however, slated to return to AMC’s show as a director in its tenth season, having recently spent time on set shadowing another (unless it was a secret return as Rick Grimes).

If Lincoln does direct an episode of the zombie series he helped build, it wouldn’t be the first time a cast member of a Dead universe series has gotten behind the camera. Recently, Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo directed the show’s Episode 4×12, after breaking the news to ComicBook.com earlier this year. In Season Nine, The Walking Dead’s Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz made a return to set to first shadow a director then direct Episode 9×07, as ComicBook.com exclusively reported in July.

While appearing on ComicBook NOW, ComicBook.com’s live Thursday show, Reedus described Lincoln’s last shot on The Walking Dead. “His very last scene, he’s laying there, and he’s supposed to giggle,” Reedus said. “The camera’s [up] here and I’m under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it. At the very end, he got up, and we gave him a standing ovation. He gave a little speech and people pulled out their phones. He goes, ‘Everybody put down your phones. This isn’t for them, it’s for us.’ In such true Andy spirit, it was a very inspirational, honest goodbye. It was very touching. He’s still around. His spirit’s still around, he’s still very much a part of the show.”

Rick will likely only appear in five to six episodes of Season Nine before the show is forever changed with his absence. How Rick exits the series is to be seen, though many fans suspect he will be killed, thus preventing any open-ended opportunity for a return. Lincoln did, however, return to the set to shadow a director recently.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

