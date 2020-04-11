The Walking Dead Scene Voted Best Good Guy Negan Moment

A poll conducted by The Walking Dead reveals the best “good guy” moment from villain turned anti-hero Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As leader of the now defunct Saviors, Negan subjugated the survivors of the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom communities, imposing his rule of law on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his people when he executed Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) with beloved baseball bat Lucille. When Negan was defeated by the allied militia led by Rick, he was jailed in a life sentence that ended some eight years later when Carol (Melissa McBride), seeking revenge against Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) over the murder of her son, secretly set Negan loose.

But it was Negan’s actions in the Season 9 finale, “The Storm,” that nearly won him his freedom when he rescued Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) amid a harsh blizzard. When the daughter of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) set out to rescue Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) dog during the snowstorm, it was Negan who returned them both alive.

By Season 10, as result of saving Judith, Negan was allowed supervised release from his cell to perform chores. It was during this time Negan saved ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) from a vicious beating carried out by Margo (Jerri Tubbs), Alfred (David Shae) and Gage (Jackson Pace), an attack that ended with Negan accidentally killing Margo. When he was facing execution over the death, Negan was freed by Carol under orders to infiltrate the Whisperers and kill Alpha.

Of the more than 19,000 votes cast, 64% of respondents voted “saving Judith in the snowstorm” as their favorite good guy Negan moment. In second place is Negan returning Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) home to Alexandria after Carl’s failed assassination attempt in Season 7 episode 7, “Sing Me a Song,” winning 17% of the vote.

Negan’s rescue of Lydia in Season 10 episode 4, “Silence the Whisperers,” is ranked in third place with 11% of the vote. In fourth place is a fugitive Negan saving a pair of survivors, Milo (Roman Spink) and mother Amelia (Virginia Newcomb), from walkers in Season 10 episode 5, “What It Always Is,” winning 5% of the vote. The remaining percent of the vote was “other.”

“We know the pre-apocalypse life he had, he was a [gym] teacher, he worked with kids. I think he has a certain affinity towards kids anyway, and he really likes Judith,” Morgan said during an appearance on Conan ahead of Season 10. “And I think seeing that side of him has done a lot for his reputation with fans, maybe they don’t want to kill me as much as they used to.”

Now freed from jail, Negan is looking to be accepted by the Alexandrians after killing Alpha and rescuing both Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Daryl earlier this season.

The Walking Dead next airs "A Certain Doom" as a special episode later this year.