‘The Walking Dead’: Beta’s Costume Has Negan, Daryl, and Jesus Easter Eggs

The Walking Dead‘s newest villain Beta has a costume loaded with references to other popular characters from the AMC series

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 follow. Major spoilers!

Ryan Hurst debuted in the second half of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. He is donning a striking resemblance to his comic book counterpart as drawn by Charlie Adlard but ultimately added a few details to reference character-designs from the TV series. As previously noted by Hurst, there are Easter eggs in Beta’s costume, but he finally revealed them specifically on Talking Dead.

“I’m not going to give all of them away, but I kind of went with a Jesus jacket, went with a little bit of a Negan sash, got some little things going on on my ankles like Norman’s [Reedus] character,” Hurst said on Talking Dead. “And I wanted people to have something they could look at, that you could shrink down and make into a nice little action figure. And I knew that there was going to be a lot going on with the mask and the beard, so I gave him some gold teeth, something shiny.”

The trench coat is clear nod to the look of Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia character. Ironically enough, the character was the first of the main survivors to become a victim of the Whisperers in the Mid-Season Nine finale.

The Negan sash appears to be the red scarf of sorts which Hurst’s Beta wears around his neck at all times. Both of these details appear to be variations of the look in The Walking Dead comics, simply stylized to pay homage to designs of the TV series.

The photo below comes from Beta’s penultimate issue of The Walking Dead, showing off his comic book apparel almost entirely.

As for the ankles, it appears Beta is rocking some sort of ankle wraps on the outside of his pants, which is similar to Daryl’s style.

Beta has quickly become a fan-favorite villain, as many fans of The Walking Dead are loving the daunting figure and his presence in a fight sequence with Daryl on Sunday night. Did you catch any other Easter eggs in Beta’s costume? Share them in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.