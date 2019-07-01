Former Walking Dead Star Chandler Riggs Reviews Season 9

Former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has fully caught up with Season 9, the first full season without Riggs’ Carl Grimes, offering his thoughts on the season on Twitter.

Riggs first poked fun at a quote citing a “slew of cliffhangers” pulled from a Vulture review, included in a Twitter video advertising TWD Season 9’s availability on AMC Premiere, before writing in a followup tweet, “jk yall seriously killed it with season 9.”

jk yall seriously killed it with season 9 — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) June 27, 2019

When addressing Carl’s younger sister Judith (Cailey Fleming) inheriting the dynamic Carl shared with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the books aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2019, Riggs said he “really likes” the direction the show has taken with Judith, who is long-dead in the books.

“It’s super, super cool to see a completely different take on Carl’s interactions with Negan,” Riggs said.

And when reacting to the penultimate episode of Season 9, which ended with ten victims’ decapitated heads gruesomely displayed on pikes as part of the revenge of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, “I think it paid really good homage to the comics,” Riggs said at a Chicago convention.

“Because that scene in the comics was just really, really shocking and really heart-wrenching, and I feel like it was accurately portrayed in the show.”

Riggs has since admitted his performance as Carl could have been stronger — “I sucked when it mattered,” he wrote in a November post on Reddit — but the 20-year-old actor has since premiered new music before ending a year-long hiatus from television when he appeared on ABC drama A Million Little Things.

As much as Riggs was looking forward to playing out the story of the Whisperers and Carl’s comic book romance with Lydia (Cassady McClincy), the star has made peace with being abruptly killed off The Walking Dead.

“It wasn’t just Carl dying, it was also me leaving the show and kind of moving on to other things,” Riggs said of Carl’s death during a convention appearance in January.

“So in many ways it was pretty symbolic just for the cast and crew, just for me to be leaving the show in the first place, it was a pretty big deal for all of us. And yeah, it sucked, and it was many long days, but I’m really happy with how it turned out and I’m really happy with my performances and I’m happy with how I left the show.”