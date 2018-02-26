Lennie James Shares Goodbye Video to ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Chandler Riggs

The Walking Dead fans are gearing up for a heartbreaking goodbye tonight, as Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is expected to be killed off of the show. And now, one of Riggs’ castmates is helping bid him farewell.

The show’s official Twitter account just shared a video from Lennie James, who stars as Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead (and soon, Fear The Walking Dead). You can check it out above.

“You know what I think about you, because I told you.” James says to Riggs in the video. “You are an incredible young man, and you are an amazing actor. And I’m really excited for you, actually. I’m sad, because we’ve both left now, so I’m sad about that. But I’m really excited for you, because you’ve got a hell of a career in front of you.”

“And the only advice I will give you is don’t rush.” James continues. “Don’t do anything that anybody tells you you have to do, do the stuff that feels right for you. Because partially, what makes you such a fantastic actor are the choices you make. So, take your time, and make the right choices, and I’m looking forward to seeing what you’re going to be doing. Miss you. Love you. Well done.”

This video message is sure to only pull on fans’ heartstrings even more, especially those who still haven’t accepted Carl’s impending death. But as it turns out, Riggs is pretty proud of the way that his final episode came together.

“I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs recently told ComicBook.com. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

Following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on Sunday night, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap Chandler Riggs‘ final episode with executive producer Greg Nicotero and more word from Riggs himself at 10:22 pm ET on ComicBook NOW’s Facebook page and ComicBook.com Orginals’ YouTube channel.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.