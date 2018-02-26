‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Could Envision Carl Coming Back In Dream Or Flashback Sequence

Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs says he could “definitely” see a future return to The Walking Dead as part of a flashback or dream sequence, Riggs told ET Live.

Asked how he sees the long-running series come to an end, Riggs admitted he has “no clue.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I honestly don’t know,” Riggs answered. “My kind of vision involved Carl for it to end, so I have no clue how it could end now.”

Now in its eighth season with a ninth on the way, there’s no end in sight for The Walking Dead. Whenever the show does come to an end, Riggs said, “it’d be cool if they did a movie or something.”

Though he’s the latest Walking Dead actor to exit the series, Riggs isn’t ruling out someday returning in a flashback or dream sequence.

“Oh definitely, yeah, I definitely think its possible,” Riggs said, pointing to the return of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), who appeared in a flashback sequence late in season 7 after being killed off in its season premiere.

Riggs’ Carl wouldn’t be the first Walking Dead character to return postmortem: Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), Shane (Jon Bernthal), Hershel (Scott Wilson), the Governor (David Morrissey) and Beth (Emily Kinney) are among the series’ cast to reappear on the show after their character had died, either by way of flashback or hallucination.

For now, Riggs has accepted his exit from the series after eight years, telling ComicBook.com he’s “okay with being off the show.”

“I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever,” Riggs said. “It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for.”

Riggs said it would be “awesome” to return to the series as a walker, saying he’d “love to do that.”

Carl’s emotional send off, directed by series veteran Greg Nicotero, premieres tonight on AMC. “I think it’s one of our most powerful episodes that we’ve ever produced,” Nicotero told EW. “When I watched the first cut of this episode, tears were coming out of my eyes 20 minutes into it.”

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will have an exclusive interview with Nicotero following the mid-season premiere at 10:22 pm ET on ComicBook NOW’s Facebook page and ComicBook.com Orginals’ YouTube channel.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.