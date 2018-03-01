The Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere

Carl Grimes is dead.
The Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere, “Honor”, sent the longtime survivor off with a tearful goodbye, having turned a gun on himself to prevent succumbing to a fatal walker bite.
Videos by ComicBook.com
18-year-old actor Chandler Riggs, who has been with the series since its pilot in 2010, admits news of his exit from the series took him by surprise — a sentiment shared by shell-shocked fans who are still coming to terms with the loss of yet another major Walking Dead cast member.
The Sad
The first time Rick saw Carl in the apocalypse, and tonight will be the last ),: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cU1pb3Foza— A.J (@elysianwinters) February 26, 2018
Carl saying goodbye to Judith has me like …@WalkingDead_AMC #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0gJZ9rqgdG— Katelyn Joy (@katelynjoy101) February 26, 2018
Carl found his best friend again.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cm2H5OMDve— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 26, 2018
CARL JUST SHOT HIMSELF SO RICK AND MICHONNE WOULDNT HAVE TO KILL HIM— ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) February 26, 2018
IM FUXING CRYING RIGHT NOW #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/XY2Uz8mBvM
This parallel between Carl’s speech and Morgan??? why are they doing this ???#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FzzuDCANCX— Niece?? (@imafirestarter2) February 26, 2018
Carl: “You’re my best friend, Michonne.”— Montoya ? (@monrail) February 26, 2018
Michonne: You’re mine.#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OdzQ4iA9VL
“I love you Dad”— carol (@sweettlarents) February 26, 2018
“I love you Carl” #TheWalkingDead #TWD8NaFOX pic.twitter.com/5Gol2B1nkO
Carl: you’re my best friend michonne. Michonne : you’re my best friend too. ?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/C7zai6v2XH— Claudia cecilya (@CLOUD88_18) February 26, 2018
Carl giving Judith the hat got me ??#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/uyu6sY1N5T— Dawn Hurt (@queenhurtum) February 26, 2018
The Mad
Say it with me:— Morganic B ☀️ (@B_Morganic) February 26, 2018
CARL
DESERVED
BETTER#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/uK9Z267br9
#TheWalkingDead what type of half assed goodbye did Daryl just give to Carl WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS WRITING???? now ur giving the dude who knew him for like 3 days a whole monologue THIS DOESN’T ADD UP SCOTT GIMPLE IM COMING FOR YOU— emily✨?[HIXTAPE] (@emillaya_) February 26, 2018
Nice to see Chandler Riggs with BOTH eyes on #TalkingDead, but bummed to see him leave the show.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2018
He should’ve NEVER been written out of the show. DO YOU HEAR ME, SCOTT GIMPLE???
Now leave me to my Carl-less sorrow. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1NReUzbKqb
Everybody say it with me now:— jules (@juliezigman) February 26, 2018
CARL??DESERVED??BETTER?? #TheWalkingDead
im very highly pissed off and sad that Carl Grimes is Dead! #TheWalkingDead RIP CARL GRIMES— kelsey faulkner (@kxlseyfalk) February 26, 2018
I’m not even sad, I’m just pissed off. Carl deserved better in every way, especially at the end. His parents not with him? His goodbyes cut between scenes from the Kingdom? Ugh. So not right. Can we just retcon this whole season and start over? #TheWalkingDead— Do I have to? (@applegrassy) February 26, 2018
There was literally no reason for Carl to die. It was purely for shock factor and that is a sign of terrible writing. #TheWalkingDead just gave a big “F*** You” to the comic, fans of the comic, @RobertKirkman , and @chandlerriggs himself.— pissed (@RoninLAYC) February 26, 2018
When you’re already pissed at #TheWalkingDead for killing Shiva then they decide to kill Carl in the same season. pic.twitter.com/LJS7GRnu88— KermitKlein (@KermitKlein94) February 26, 2018
The Glad
Everybody’s like:— Mike Hemme (@dodgeramhog) February 26, 2018
The last five years: “I wish Carl would die already.”
Tonight: “I can’t believe they killed Carl! #TheWalkingDead
Me waiting for Carl to die #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ltTHla6BOZ— Tatiana Shuri King (@TatianaKing) February 26, 2018
Waiting on Carl to die like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3IcoYCogit— Chicago dre (@imjustdre30) February 26, 2018
I’m just here to see Carl die. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qooTPMKyZ6— Kierra Killmonger (@KdashDior) February 26, 2018
Me hearing about Carl’s death on #TheWalkingDead … I’m glad I stopped watching this show after Negan arrived. Not worth the time getting wrapped up in characters when they just kill off everybody. ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/qHUQzV4b46— △⃒⃘Alex Manuel△⃒⃘ (@icarus_vuitton) February 26, 2018
Gonna watch #TheWalkingDead tonight just for Carl’s death. Haven’t watched in forever and I’m glad he’s gonna be gone. pic.twitter.com/YldPa4FBnh— natalie (@nat_says_) February 25, 2018
It only took an hour nd a half but carl is finally dead, now it’s time to get back to this war #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/6Cl6Vyhsy9— D3nz More (@DenzellMoore) February 26, 2018
The Funny
#TheWalkingDead Girl, take him to Wakanda so they can fix Carl pic.twitter.com/uvi97L07eq— Serena (@Makeup_Serena) February 26, 2018
Seeing Negan in Carl’s vision #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/nWNox237Fk— Sophia ✨ (@_multiifandomm) February 26, 2018
Rick is going to chain Carl up in the backyard shed & let him play video games.— Real_JamesCain (@Real_JamesCain) February 26, 2018
Oh, you’re my best friend.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/D5oltadjHC
Carl didn’t die, if you don’t watch it #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hfFX2PKIJ9— Tara Chambler (@TaraFknChambler) February 26, 2018
reading through #TheWalkingDead tweets and see Carl died? pic.twitter.com/wUXq6O23Ds— Ed Kaul (@NotEdKaul) February 26, 2018
Twd: glen dies— Maribel ? (@mari_emx3) February 26, 2018
Me: f*ck this show I’m done watching it
Me again: continues to watch it
Twd: Carl dies
Me: F*ck this show I’m done
Me next week: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Q7l82QIGLx
The Last Goodbye
We knew it was coming, but it still hurts ? Remembering Carl on #TheWalkingDead… pic.twitter.com/8d8QKs49Ua— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 26, 2018
We miss you already, Carl.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UOHTGgUmx2— Daryl Dixon (@ImmortalDixon) February 26, 2018
Goodbye Carl? It’s been a good eight years.@chandlerriggs #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/Of27X2bFQk— Kaylin (@NormasDoubleR) February 26, 2018
A father’s job is to protect his child.-Rick— Vick V.Vee Alexander (@VVeeB) February 26, 2018
No. It’s just to love.-Carl#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Neeb6UHK9E
It’s been a long road…we’ll miss you Carl ?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7b8JwTPjf7— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 26, 2018
AMC has released a promo and an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 8×10, “The Lost and the Plunderers”.
The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.