Rick Helps Carl In First Photos From ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere

The first devastating photos from the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead have been released.

Featured in this week’s new issue of Entertainment Weekly, the photos see Rick Grimes aiding his son Carl through his final moments. Carl, who was marked for death by a walker bite in the midseason finale, will bow out in the February 25 Episode 8×09. It appears Rick and Michonne will do their best to provide the young boy a most comfortable sendoff.

Check out the first photo below, in which the aftermath of Negan’s attack on Alexandria is fully on display, as Rick and Michonne rush a weak Carl to safety.

The photo below likely comes prior to the photo above in terms of the new episode’s timeline. In it, Rick struggles to accept Carl’s fate while Michonne sits nearby as the motherly figure she has been for years. Carl’s last words are on the way…

On a brighter note, Maggie is featured in a new photo from the same episode, continuing her plotting against Negan and the Saviors. In the crib beside her is not her baby, however, but Gracie. Gracie is the baby Rick took from a Savior outpost. Maggie remains pregnant.

The fourth and final photo features the fan-favorite actor Norman Reedus in a swampy setting as Daryl Dixon. Daryl has been out for blood throughout The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. How he handles the loss of Rick’s son Carl will be interesting but the character will inevitably remain hungry to serve vengeance upon Negan.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.