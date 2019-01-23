Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Chandler Riggs Lands New Show

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs is returning to television.

Riggs announced as much via Twitter today. You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

four days ago i was almost unemployed for a full year. right now i’m sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. life changes really drastically really quickly — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 21, 2019

“Four days ago I was almost unemployed for a full year,” Riggs tweeted Monday. “Right now I’m sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. Life changes really drastically really quickly.”

Riggs has yet to reveal details surrounding the project or the role he’s playing.

The 19-year-old star played Carl Grimes, son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), from the zombie drama’s premiere season in 2010 until Carl’s death in the Season Eight mid-season premiere in February. Carl had suffered an incurable walker bite on his midsection and committed suicide before he could succumb to the virus.

Riggs has since established a music career and said in October he was “putting so much more time and effort into my creativity,” teasing “so much exciting stuff” in the coming months.

“I got pretty close for a couple [roles], but nothing too big yet,” Riggs said late last year at Walker Stalker Con Orlando, recalling his auditions for Solo: A Star Wars Story and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man reboot. “But I’m still auditioning, and taking some acting classes, staying very busy. So I’ll be in something soon, don’t worry.”

Riggs booked two features: crime-thriller Inherit the Viper, starring Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern, and sci-fi Only, where Riggs appears alongside former Walking Dead stars Joshua Mikel (Savior Jared) and Jayson Warner Smith (Savior general Gavin).

“It wasn’t just Carl dying, it was also me leaving the show and kind of moving on to other things,” Riggs said just weeks ago of filming his emotional death scene when exiting the show, now in its ninth season. “So in many ways it was pretty symbolic just for the cast and crew, just for me to be leaving the show in the first place, it was a pretty big deal for all of us. And yeah, it sucked, and it was many long days, but I’m really happy with how it turned out and I’m really happy with my performances and I’m happy with how I left the show.”

The Walking Dead Season Nine returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10th on AMC.