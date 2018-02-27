‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan ‘Forever Disappointed’ Negan And Carl’s Storyline From Comics Wasn’t Explored More

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he will “forever be disappointed” the live-action television series can’t explore the comic book relationship between Negan and Carl.

“Honestly… a huge reason I wanted so badly to join this band of misfits… was because I was such a fan of the Negan Carl relationship in the comics,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post, aimed at Carl actor Chandler Riggs‘ Instagram, was accompanied by a black and white photo of the two actors.

“That storyline was one of my favorites, as I know it was one of yours. I’ll forever be [disappointed] we only scratched the surface of what could have been.”

“You, my friend, are an incredible young man. Well before joining this cast I was a fan… a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera,” Morgan wrote.

“From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy… to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts.”

Though they played enemies on opposing sides onscreen, there couldn’t be more real life respect: Morgan said Riggs has “grown into an amazing young man as well as a powerful actor.”

“The world is your oyster Riggs. We all get to sit back and watch you kill it. So.. know you are missed on the show… but know you have a big ole group of family all here for you if needed… and eagerly awaiting whatever comes next,” the post read. “Love you Riggs. See you soon.”

The post has since racked up more than 230,000 likes.

Riggs’ longtime Walking Dead character Carl Grimes was killed off after eight years on Sunday, bringing the 18-year-old actor’s time with the show to a close.

In January, Riggs said he feels Negan is “going to be really sad when he finds out” about the teen’s death.

More recently, Riggs and Morgan opened up about the unique relationship between the two, Morgan saying Negan sees Carl as “the future of this world.”

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic books deeply explored Carl and Negan’s relationship following the conclusion of the All Out War storyline, now serving as the basis for season 8 of the television series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.