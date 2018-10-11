Heartbreaking ‘The Walking Dead’ Cosplayer Reunites Andrew Lincoln with Carl Grimes

A little boy dressed as Carl Grimes broke The Walking Dead fans’ heart at New York Comic Con over the weekend.

During The Walking Dead‘s panel on Saturday, The Walking Dead panel moderator Chris Hardwick caught a glimpse of a little boy in the audience. This kid was dressed up as Carl Grimes, eye patch and all, but had extra details to deliver some heartbreaking blows. If the angel wings spread from Carl’s back weren’t enough, the angelic Carl was holding a sign reading, “See you soon, Dad.” With Andrew Lincoln set to exit The Walking Dead in Season Nine, many assume Rick Grimes will die and be reunited with his son in the afterlife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a photo of Lincoln with the little Carl cosplayer below. The more you look, the more devastating it will get.

The same young boy was on stage at New York Comic Con one year prior, dressed as the Winslow walker from Jadis’ trash heap. This time around, he wasn’t splitting Rick’s hand with a knife but splitting all of the family’s hearts with his sign.

With the AMC show set to say goodbye to Lincoln within the next couple of months, the New York Comic Con panel offered the actor an opportunity to look back on his time with the show.

“There was a point I think, two weeks into shooting when Frank, we were doing the sequence when I woke up in the hotel corridor,” Lincoln said at the panel “Frank saddled over to me, very quietly, and he said, ‘I think we might have something here.’ It meant an enormous amount to me. I thought we might be onto something and they’re not gonna fire me!…When we went to my first comic con, I remember being on the other side of the walls and hearing the noise.”

Lincoln admits he gets nervous when he meets fans and shares the work. The fans, however, make it easier for him.

“My last day was amazing,” Lincoln said. “On the way to it being a very moving farewell, I pulled down the set on top of the A cameraman…I was inspired. I thought, ‘This is a really good idea, I’m going with something!…It was Norman’s fault…and he started slapping me in the face and I started tearing down the set on Deke and I knocked him out. I shouldn’t have ripped down the set and Norman shouldn’t have been slapping me!”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!